Mutt Day Photo Submissions

In honor of National Mutt Day, submit a photo of your favorite mixed breed dog for readers to vote on. The top 10 dogs with the most votes will be featured in LNP on July 31st. Photo submissions are due by Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Mutt Day Voting Period

You can vote for your favorite mutt July 19-25. The winner will be announced and the top 10 photos revealed in LNP on National Mutt Day: July 31, 2021. Call 717-291-8804 for more information.

Sponsored by Gochenauer Kennels.