Spring has sprung! Flowers are blossoming, the temperature is rising, and trees are flourishing with bright green leaves, which means it’s time to start PLANNING for fall tree plantings. Yes, you read that correctly, spring is the right time to start thinking about fall tree plantings.

Planting trees goes far beyond getting them in the ground

Just as the seasons ebb and flow, so too do tree planting and planning seasons. There are two cycles of planning and planting seasons each year; one in the spring and one in the fall. Planning for fall tree plantings can begin as early as January, and for spring plantings as early as August the previous year.

What exactly is “tree planning?”

We’ve broken it down into a four step process:

1. Decide that you want to commit to planting — and maintaining — trees on your property and submit a request for FREE trees from tenmilliontrees.org.

2. One of our partners will visit your land to prepare the ground, find the best places for planting, and determine the most suitable trees for the area to ensure they survive.

3. We’ll work with you and our partners to ensure the land, resources, hands for planting, and (of course!) the trees are ready to go.

4. Time to plant and get those trees in the ground!

Tips for remembering the seasons of planning vs. planting

As a rule of thumb, you can start planning your next project during the current planting season. If plantings are happening around you and your neighbors are starting to put trees in the ground, that is a great time to start planning for your own tree planting for the next season.

Why plant trees on your land?

Trees are powerhouses. They are natural filters, which means they clean our water, filter the air we breathe, and provide a multitude of benefits that improve our quality of life. Knowing how critical trees are to all aspects of life, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation launched the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership, a multi-year effort to plant 10 million new trees across Pennsylvania by 2025. By planting more trees, we actively work to improve the health of our waterways, our farms, our economy, and our citizens. Find out how you can join the movement to plant trees across Pennsylvania by visiting tenmilliontrees.org.