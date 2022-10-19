Plan your financial future with people you know

Our Wealth Management services have assisted the communities in Central Pennsylvania and Northern Maryland since the mid-1800s. We’re not just bankers in areas like York and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland – we’re part of the neighborhood, and we’re proud to help our neighbors secure their futures financially.

When you come to PeoplesBank Wealth Management, we take your trust in us seriously, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure our services satisfy all your needs. Our signature preferred financial solutions will help you make the most of your net worth.

PeoplesBank has been known for offering trustworthy and reliable financial services for generations. We have held onto our personal approach to provide tailored Wealth Management solutions. At PeoplesBank, you’ll work with a dedicated advisory team of responsive professionals who have the expertise to help you manage your future and current assets. We get to know you, your needs and your portfolio.

For the third consecutive year, our team was recently recognized as a Top Performer for 2022 by Pohl Consulting, a national consulting firm, in their annual report TrustCompare. This report measures the overall performance of over 100 trust firms nationally in regard to a wide range of criteria. The PeoplesBank Wealth Management team qualified as a top performer among these organizations based on their five year averages in both growth and profitability.

Our Wealth Management team was also recently voted Best Wealth Management Firm in the 2022 Central Penn Business Journal’s Reader Rankings.

“At PeoplesBank Wealth Management, we’re committed to providing the insight and service you need to take control of your finances,” says Steve Altland, SVP, Wealth Management. When you begin a Wealth Management program with us, you’ll receive an assessment of your current financial assets so you and your advisor can begin planning for your future. Beyond your current financial situation, your Wealth Management plan will consider factors like your anticipated needs, goals and risk tolerance.

What We Offer

Wealth Management services, Private Banking, Trust and Estate Administration, Investment and Portfolio Management, Retirement Preparation and IRAs. This is just the beginning of all we can offer you. When you visit us to start managing your wealth better, we’ll take you through the comprehensive list of our financial planning services.

Visit PeoplesBanknet Wealth-Management to learn more about our Wealth Management team and the services they provide!