Most people expect a passive experience when they see a play, one where they watch the story unfold in front of them. What audiences will be surprised to find in Philadelphia Theatre Company’s Everything is Wonderful, which opens Feb. 14 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre in Philadelphia, is a play that brings them into the story.
Through past and present events, the audience moves through space and time with the play’s Amish characters and leaves the experience with true lessons of forgiveness and even some internal reflection on their own lives. The play is an active experience that promises to stay with the audience long after they leave the theater.
Written by Chelsea Marcantel, Everything is Wonderful begins with Eric, an alcoholic whose car collides with a horse and buggy, killing two Amish boys. He shows up on the doorstep of the boys’ parents begging them to press charges. Instead, they choose to take him in and forgive him, upholding one of the biggest tenets of the Amish faith.
The accident prompts the return of the couple’s daughter, Miri, who was excommunicated from the Amish community five years earlier. We learn that Miri was once raped by an Amish man to whom she was engaged. Miri’s return forces the family to deal with its suppressed secrets. It also forces the couple - and the community - to turn a mirror on themselves and ask how they can offer mercy and forgiveness to the man who killed their sons, but so easily shun their own daughter.
Miri’s story also serves to point out the issue that exists within the Amish community about lack of education around consent and sexual education, and the price they pay for following those beliefs.
Portraying the Amish culture
Before working on Everything is Wonderful, director Noah Himmelstein says his knowledge of Amish culture was limited. But after reading the play and learning more about the Amish, he says he was “fascinated by the eccentricities and beautiful shades of community taking religious beliefs into practice.” Now directing the play for a second time, Himmelstein says he learned there is a “greater awareness about how this play points a light on how we can talk about forgiveness in a divisive society.”
Himmelstein says there was a balance between accuracy and artistry in respectfully portraying the Amish culture in Everything is Wonderful. Preparation included research, interviews, and sharing and discussing the book Amish Grace: How Forgiveness Transcended Tragedy with the cast. Written by David L. Weaver-Zercher, Donald Kraybill and Steven Nolt, the book recounts the shooting at the West Nickel Mines School in 2006, and how the Lancaster County Amish community forgave the shooter who killed their children and embraced his family.
What can be learned about forgiveness from the Amish and tragedies such as the Nickel Mines school shooting, and furthermore through the play, is that we should forgive for our own heart instead of holding onto wrongs to justify our anger, Himmelstein says. While that is easier said than done, it is a conscious choice that is made every day.
A New Play Format Enhances the Audience’s Experience
Audiences will experience a different, more cinematic play format with Everything is Wonderful. Scenes flash from past to present, while sometimes being paired together, for movie-like flashbacks that allow viewers to build a frame of reference for what is happening within the play. This creates a special, more thrilling experience for the audience by bringing them along through the story so they gain a better understanding of each character.
The set itself also adds to the unique experience, with a sturdy, handmade barn serving as a backdrop. Through the missing slats of the siding, light shines through, illuminating the set for the flashback scenes. This further helps differentiate the past from the present as the play progresses and secrets from the past come to light.
Himmelstein hopes the audience takes one message from the play: “People will talk about our country, and division, but teachings from anything you believe, any religion or spirituality, it all points to forgiveness,” he says. “We should start the process and the internal examination. And, to look at tomorrow differently.”
As one of the characters in Everything is Wonderful notes, “Forgiveness happens in an instant; reconciliation happens in a lifetime.”
Philadelphia Theatre Company’s Everything is Wonderful runs Feb. 14 through March 8 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre, 480 S. Broad St., Philadelphia. For tickets, visit philatheatreco.org.
This play contains a moment of sexual aggression. Recommended for ages 12 and up.