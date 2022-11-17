Pet Pantry Supports The Needs of Animals

Lancaster County's Largest Day of Giving

The Extraordinary Give, Lancaster County's marathon online giving event to benefit local nonprofits, takes place Friday, Nov. 18. Since launched in 2012, the event has raised more than $82 million. This year's ExtraGive will benefit more than 400 organizations. Pet Pantry is one such organization.

1. On Nov. 18, visit ExtraGive.org from any computer or device.

2. Visit the pages of more than 400 organizations and learn how their work impacts Lancaster County.

3. Make an online donation to an organization that is important to you (just $10 minimum) and every dollar donated will be stretched by a pool of more than half a MILLION dollars from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, The High Foundation, and our ExtraGive sponsors!

4. Spread the word! Post about your favorite causes using #ExtraGive and #IGiveExtra!