PeoplesBank Unveils New Banking Model to Help You Pursue Your Dreams

Walking into a bank is no longer just about depositing a check or getting a loan, at least not at PeoplesBank. Rather, it’s being asked, “What are your dreams?” — and then getting help financially to achieve them.

In the past several decades, there hasn’t been much change in the way customers interact with their bank, says Craig Kauffman, President and CEO of PeoplesBank, a Codorus Valley Company.

“It’s easy to make sure the ATM works and ensure we can help someone cash a check,” Kauffman says. “But the true value a bank brings to the table is in helping people achieve more. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Forming a Clear Vision

Fulfilling that mission is part of PeoplesBank’s bigger vision through its new connections Center locations. The first Connections Center opened in Downtown Lancaster just days before the pandemic hit and subsequently closed for a short time. Now, the Lancaster City Connections Center is open and eager to serve the Lancaster community at 101 North Queen Street. It’s where visitors interact with digital Vision Boards that help bring their dreams — whether it’s to buy a house, save for college, or plan for retirement — to life.

Rather than tellers, financial mentors greet you, ready to help with basic banking needs and make the connections to the right people within the bank. They aren’t just there to talk about loans or lines of credit; they want to learn how you hope to grow your business or hear about your wishes to start a family.

“When people have a clear vision of their priorities, we can help them make the plans and take the next steps to fulfill those visions,” Kauffman says. “That’s what it means to be a community bank.”

Take your dreams to the bank.

The Vision Board technology that helps you map out your future is now available at all PeoplesBank locations, including Lancaster – Downtown and Oregon Pike.

“It changes the conversation from the banker telling the customer what we have to offer, to the client telling the banker what they hope to achieve,” says Chad Clabaugh, Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at PeoplesBank.

It gives the person walking in the door a chance to dream big, to have hope for the future, Clabaugh adds. It has the ability to adapt based on someone’s place in life, he says, from planning for that first rainy day to getting ready to spend more time with grandchildren.

“We recognize that PeoplesBank has the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life,” Clabaugh says. “It starts with a conversation. That’s what we’re hoping to spark.”

To learn more about the PeoplesBank Vision Board Experience, visit peoplesbanknet.com/VBX. Or stop by a PeoplesBank near you to complete your unique vision board with a financial mentor. Visit us at 2343 Oregon Pike or 101 North Queen Street in Lancaster today! PeoplesBank Unveils New Banking Model to Help You Pursue Your Dreams