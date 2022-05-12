Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center brings expert specialty care closer to home

Sixteen years ago, Michelle Evans — pregnant with a child she learned had a life-threatening heart condition — never would have imagined this moment.

Her son, Talan, an avid equestrian, is training to rope cattle this year. His love of horses is followed closely by his passion for archery hunting in the great outdoors. He’s an honor roll student with a can-do attitude that mirrors the meaning of his name, which is “fighter.”

“Talan has exceeded all our expectations. He’s become an incredible young man,” Michelle said, her voice full of the emotion and pride that comes from a mama’s heart filled by years of worry and devotion.

When she was 19 weeks pregnant, Michelle and her husband, Shane, learned their son had tetralogy of Fallot, a rare condition caused by a combination of four heart defects that affect its structure and causes oxygen-poor blood to flow out of the heart and to the rest of the body.

It took hundreds of trips from their Leola home to Penn State Health Children’s Hospital in Hershey and many appointments with multiple specialists to get to the health Talan enjoys today.

Now, expert specialty care is coming closer to home with the opening of Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center this summer, located at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike and Route 30 in Manheim Township, the site of a former Toys “R” Us retail store.

Serving children from infancy through age 18, the center will offer 20 medical and surgical pediatric specialty and subspecialty services, including cardiology, dermatology, neurology, ophthalmology, rheumatology, gastroenterology and urology.

“We feel the most comfortable at Penn State Health, so having access to the same expert level of care, but in our backyard, is so exciting,” said Michelle, who will have a 10-minute drive to Talan’s appointments, instead of 45 minutes to Hershey.

The Evans family credits their strong faith in God and confidence in Talan’s medical team for guiding them through Talan’s complicated medical journey.

What they didn’t know until Talan was born was that he had another rare complication – skin and scalp were missing down to the layer before his brain.

“Talan had a 95% chance of not surviving,” Michelle said. “You hang onto that 5%.”

He needed several surgeries to cover the scalp with skin grafts from his thigh and, at 13 days old, he underwent open heart surgery.

“Most of the machines that kept Talan alive had plaques on them showing they were donated by Children’s Miracle Network [CMN],” Michelle said. “The support of CMN and his doctors has been incredible.”

Talan will need heart valve replacement surgery in another one to two years, followed by lifelong monitoring for subsequent surgeries, his mom said.

In the meantime, though, the Evans focus on living life to the fullest and in the moment, not letting their minds run far down a road of worry.

Talan wants to be a horse farrier, an occupation his parents initially feared could put him at risk for injury. As a precaution, he will wear the same metal chest protector he wears when he rides.

“We didn’t fight for him so hard to live not to let him be able to live,” Michelle said. “We want him to dream and do whatever he wants to do in life.”

Thanks to his team of pediatric experts with Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and the promise of care even closer to home, he’s doing just that.

For more information about Penn State Health Children's Lancaster Pediatric Center, please visit PennStateHealth.org.