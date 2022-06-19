Penn State Health Children’s Hospital ranks among the nation’s best, 12 years running

It can be a scary situation when your child is seriously sick or injured. One worry that central Pennsylvania families don’t have is needing to travel for the best medical care. For 12 years running, U.S. News & World Report has ranked Penn State Health Children’s Hospital as one of the nation’s best for children in multiple specialties. The Children’s Hospital is located on the campus of Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pa.

In the magazine’s 2022-2023 Best Children’s Hospital rankings, which highlight the top 50 hospitals in pediatric specialties, the hospital ranked in cardiology and heart surgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, and diabetes and endocrinology.

“Penn State Health Children’s Hospital is the only children’s hospital between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia fully equipped to treat the most severely ill children,” said Deborah Berini, president of Hershey Medical Center. “Our expert physicians and specially trained nurses provide comprehensive support and specialized care to infants, children and adolescents.”

The ability to receive the full spectrum of high-quality care close to home makes the difference for families with seriously ill children. It was especially critical for 14-month-old Bristol, who experienced a cardiac arrest at her babysitter’s home and was flown by Life Lion to the Children’s Hospital. With the help of a pediatric heart team whose surgical outcomes are among the best in the country, she underwent lifesaving surgery right here in central Pennsylvania and spent five weeks in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, followed by one week in an inpatient pediatric rehabilitation program. Today, her heart functions normally, and she is a happy, healthy five-year-old.

For more than 50 years, the Children’s Hospital has expertly cared for children like Bristol. In 2020, the hospital increased access to care by completing a three-floor vertical expansion that included more pediatric beds, state-of-the-art technology, a Women and Babies Center, a 56-bed Level IV neonatal intensive care unit and the state’s only Small Baby Unit, created specifically for growth and improved brain development in premature babies. This reaffirmed Penn State Health Children’s Hospital as the region’s pediatric health care leader, providing the best care for every child. Right here, close to home.

Residents of Lancaster County will have greater access to the top pediatric specialists from the Children’s Hospital with the opening this summer of Penn State Health Children’s Lancaster Pediatric Center. The new outpatient center will offer comprehensive, high-level pediatric care in an environment completely designed for and dedicated to children, teens and their families.