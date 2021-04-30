Paw-fect Care for your pets

Kristy Bledsoe and Jennifer Hufnagle are a couple whose careers - at least a few years ago - seemed to have nothing in common. Bledsoe was working with Fortune 500 companies in product innovation and client experience. Hufnagle had a background in wildlife biology, but found herself on the operational side of veterinary medicine, managing general and emergency practices.
Hufnagle was discouraged by the corporatization of medicine and wanted to restore empathy and a patient-first approach to the experience. Who better to partner with than Bledsoe, who had built a career on developing the client experiences of the future?
So in September 2019 the couple joined forces and became partners in business as well, launching Furdunkin, a veterinary practice named in honor of their beloved dog.
“We are so completely different from every other veterinary hospital,” Bledsoe says. “We’ve reinvented the entire client and pet experience.”
The idea was to set up an urgent care hub in the center of the community with a fleet of vehicles serving non-emergency situations. The fleet actually came first, with the launch of the practice. Urgent care recently followed in early March, with the opening of a brick-and-mortar location at 1090 N. Charlotte St., Suite 102, behind the practice fields at Franklin & Marshall College.
Veterinary care at your doorstep
Furdunkin’s mobile service is perfect for human clients, such as busy professionals, young parents juggling pets and small children, people with multiple pets, or older pet owners with mobility issues.
Just as important is the benefit to pet clients, Bledsoe says, especially those who are older, sick, or who have anxiety issues when it comes to visiting the vet’s office. Mobile units include a full surgical suite for onsite surgery, dental care and more.
With the pandemic and its stay-at-home orders, Furdunkin’s mobile business exploded over the last year, Bledsoe says. To date, the fleet has logged over 40,000 miles, serving some 2,000 clients.
COVID-19, however, also created an increased need for an urgent care center in Lancaster County, she says. Pandemic protocols have made it harder for many general practices to see the same volume of patients, and the emergency providers are overwhelmed. For some pet owners, that means an expensive trip to emergency care.
Furdunkin’s own practice also needed a home base for times when pets require more complex care, such as an overnight stay following a more complicated surgery.
Home away from home
“What’s best, when possible, is for pets to receive care from the comfort of home,” Bledsoe says. “But when they can't, and the stakes are higher, and they’re going to need more critical care, then we really try to reinvent that entire experience.”
The new urgent care center does that in a number of ways.
For one, there is no waiting room, and that’s by design.
“When you have a lot of pets congregating in a waiting room, that can be anxiety-inducing for the majority of pets,” Bledsoe says.
As part of pandemic protocol, Furdunkin rolled out virtual appointments, sending owners a Zoom link so they can watch the exam and talk with the doctor from their car. Once the pandemic is over, owners will be able to accompany pets into the examining room, but they will still check in virtually and wait outside until it’s time for their appointment.
For warmer months, the urgent care center has an outdoor deck with Wi-Fi and specialty coffee and teas. There’s ice cream and special treats for pets, too. It’s an outdoor oasis where owners can get some work done or simply relax while waiting with their pets.
There’s currently no other facility of its kind in Lancaster County, Bledsoe says.
In terms of medical services, Furdunkin’s urgent care center offers affordable, in-the-moment care for everything from emergencies requiring surgery to more basic issues like skin infections.
“Urgent care is really filling the gap between specialty medicine and general practice,” Bledsoe says.
Veterinary care of the future
As part of Furdunkin’s ethics-focused business model, the practice will not crop ears or dock tails, declaw cats, serve breeders, or do assisted reproductive therapy. They’ve also adopted a generous employee policy that’s unlike most other veterinary employers, offering flexible scheduling, vacation and maternity leave so that working parents on staff can be available for both their patients and their own families.
Coming next: the nonprofit Furdunkin Foundation to benefit local rescue organizations.
Bledsoe and Hufnagle believe Furdunkin could be a model for the future of veterinary care.
“We found a sweet spot that leverages technology and innovation to meet the clients and the pets where they are today,” Bledsoe says.
Furdunkin’s staff currently includes two veterinarians, Dr. Jaime Morey and Dr. Ashley Ramsey, who are the practice’s medical directors and serve both mobile and urgent care clients. Mobile hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. Urgent care hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The goal is to expand those hours to seven days a week, Bledsoe says. For more information visit furdunkin.com