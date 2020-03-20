300 block
We believe in handmade goods and local makers. We want to ensure your hard-earned money goes further than our businesses. We want to share our skills and expertise with you. Our story is a unique one so come visit, shop, dine, and support the 300 Block. » 300blockshops.com

BUiLDiNG CHARACTER

Downtown Lancaster’s largest retail destination with a simple mission: offer vintage, recycled and handmade goods at great prices. Inventory at our 70+ independent shops changes quickly, so plan to stop in often.

Madcap & Co.

Downtown Lancaster’s go-to gift-and-specialties shop since 2015, offering hundreds of local, regional, U.S.-made, and fair trade products.

j.a.sharp Custom Jeweler 

j.a.sharp Custom Jeweler features an exciting selection of jewelry, handbags and knives by American artists. The shop also offers custom jewelry and expert restoration by owner Andrea Miller Amey and Jude Sharp.

Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen

Handmade works of art from regional artists for the craft-lover in all of us!   Fine jewelry, furniture, scarves, jackets, home décor, kitchen items and more.  Surround yourself with inspiration. Discover unique made-in-America crafts to fill your home and give as gifts.

Commonwealth on Queen

“Farm to fork” cafe featuring breakfast, brunch, lunch, and sweet treats made daily! Custom menus to cater events of all sizes also available.  Space is available for private parties, business meetings, fundraisers, dinners, and various functions.  

