Everyone wants to look good and feel good, but not everyone can afford the luxury of a spa visit.
Or can they?
Thanks to Lancaster School of Cosmetology & Therapeutic Bodywork’s student salon and spa, you can enjoy professional-style pampering that is easier on the wallet.
The student salon offers a full range of services, whether you want a styled haircut, shampoo and blow dry, a perm or highlights. They’ll also take care of makeup and natural nails for your special occasion.
The Lancaster School of Cosmetology & Therapeutic Bodywork’s student salon and spa follow all state guidelines for cleanliness, and all students are supervised by a licensed instructor while performing services.
In addition to traditional manicures and pedicures, their menu of nail services includes, gel manicures, spa manicures and pedicures, French add-on and nail art. Chemical services include hair color, color retouching and color correction, as well as spiral perms, relaxers, horseshoe foils and ombre with color and keratin treatments.
The student spa allows you to pamper yourself even more with a cosmetic skin treatment. Choose from oxygen, anti-aging, champagne or golden mask facials. They also do waxing, facial hair removal and paraffin treatments, eye and lip treatments. For those of you looking for therapeutic massage, the student spa offers Swedish, sports, deep tissue and warm stone options.
The Lancaster School of Cosmetology & Therapeutic Bodywork’s student salon and spa is open Tuesday through Saturday. Gift certificates are available. Mention this ad and receive 20% off any hair or nail service.
For more information about Lancaster School of Cosmetology & Therapeutic Bodywork, visit their website at http://www.lancasterschoolofcosmetology.com/.