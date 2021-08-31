PA Cyber’s New STEM Lab on Wheels Offers Hands-on Learning

Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School is mostly known for virtual learning, with some 11,000 students throughout the state enrolled in online instruction for grades K-12. Now, thanks to a new initiative, the school will soon take in-person, hands-on learning on the road.

The PA Cyber Polytechnic Mobile Lab will be hitting Pennsylvania’s highways in the next few weeks, making the STEM-based maker movement accessible to as many PA Cyber students as possible.

Equipped with 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutters and more, the mobile lab allows PA Cyber students to take their designs from concept to fabrication – or from computer screen to robotic machine.

“It really is endless what our students will be able to create,” says Dave Veon, supervisor of regional offices for PA Cyber.

PA Cyber purchased the lab on wheels from the Carnegie Science Center and expects delivery within a few weeks. The mobile lab will be introduced to families this fall semester, as it is scheduled to make stops at all nine regional offices to offer programming to students.

In addition to the 3D printer, laser cutter and vinyl cutter, the lab is also equipped with laptops and a CNC ShopBot, a computer-controlled tool that can perform precision and large-format cutting, drilling, machining and shaping in a variety of materials from wood to plastics.

The equipment can be set up anywhere, from an office or classroom to a library – or even outdoors.

Programming is tailored to students from the elementary through the high school level.

“Students can design and print very simple things such as keychains to learn the basics of 3D printing,” Veon says, “but also they can design and manufacture complex components that are an important piece to a larger engineering project.”

The mobile lab will allow PA Cyber to offer a variety of enrichment programming to enhance what students are already learning in their virtual classrooms, Veon says.

In some cases, students will learn and design virtually, and then make or manufacture their creations when the lab arrives at a designated location. Other programs may extend over multiple days and allow students to learn how to design, create their designs and then “manufacture” them all in person.

All mobile lab enrichment programming is available at no cost to PA Cyber students, Veon says.

The mobile lab is a project of PA Cyber Polytechnic, a branch of the school’s Family Services Department dedicated to further developing polytechnic and STEM programming with a focus on engineering.

PA Cyber Polytechnic promotes hands-on, project-based learning that encourages students to solve problems using the engineering design process. Through the initiative, PA Cyber students have designed and built everything from catapults and spin art machines to bike racks and small food pantries. Many student-built projects are donated to support Pennsylvania communities.

PA Cyber Polytechnic also offers workshops, summer camps and other STEM learning experiences through partnerships with organizations like Protohaven Makerspace and The STEAM Studio as well as colleges and universities throughout the state.

The school works closely with a retired Carnegie Mellon University engineering professor to develop its polytechnic curriculum, Veon says.

With the purchase of the mobile lab, PA Cyber now has another tool in its STEM education tool belt.

“We do plan to have the lab offer programming in as many places as possible throughout the state over the next year and beyond,” Veon says, noting that includes both the school year and the summer months.

The mobile lab will make appearances at marketing and enrollment events.

Headquartered in Midland, PA Cyber currently has regional offices in Harrisburg, State College, Allentown, Wilkes-Barre, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh-South Side, Pittsburgh-Warrendale, Erie and Greensburg. PA Cyber is a public school that’s open for enrollment to any school-age child in Pennsylvania. Students can attend at no cost.

For more information, visit pacyber.org.