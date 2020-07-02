In a year that’s seen the cancellation of many summer events and a halt to large gatherings, our personal outdoor living spaces have suddenly become more important than ever before.
We long for room to relax and enjoy the warm weather with family or to safely entertain friends.
Fortunately, there is a home in East Lampeter Township’s secluded Kolbacre Ridge neighborhood that offers a little piece of summer paradise outside and so much more indoors.
Located at 2128 Colleens Way, this stately six-bedroom, 5.5-bath home sits on two-thirds of an acre and offers nearly 6,000 square feet of living space.
Realtor Anne Lusk, of Lusk and Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, is the listing agent for the property.
Beautiful landscaping frames a grand path to the front entrance, but it’s the fenced-in backyard that brings this home alive, with an in-ground pool and covered patio area featuring a wood-burning stacked stone fireplace. Multiple seating areas make it perfect for entertaining, and tall trees offer plenty of privacy.
There are many opportunities to enjoy the outdoor beauty from indoors, too. The home’s newly renovated kitchen includes a breakfast area overlooking the pool and patio, along with a host of other amenities, including an elegant coffered ceiling, stainless steel appliances, butler pantry, a large granite island and detailed tile backsplash.
The main floor also features two sizeable studies, perfect for working from home. Both lead to a large sunroom with three walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that offer stunning views and an abundance of natural light.
For indoor gatherings with family and friends, the main floor features a spacious family room with lots of built-ins and a cozy gas fireplace.
For more formal occasions, the dining room features a tray ceiling, elegant wallpaper inside picture frame molding, and a Venetian-style chandelier with matching sconces.
There’s even more entertaining space on the lower level, where a large wet bar includes seating for four or more and a spacious living area offers room for a game table. The lower level also includes a full bath, two versatile bonus rooms and walkout stairs to the backyard pool area.
While the backyard, main floor and lower level offer plenty of gathering spots, the upper floors offer space for a quiet retreat.
Elegant staircases lead from the main floor to the second floor, where the owner’s suite features a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets, coffered ceiling, and a private bath boasting a tile walk-in shower, a platform soaking tub and dual vanity with make-up station.
The second floor also includes four additional bedrooms, each with plenty of closet space and access to a Jack and Jill bath. A bonus room can be used for storage or as another private study.
The third floor adds another bedroom, full bath and 21-by-15-foot loft.
Located in the Conestoga Valley School District, 2128 Colleens Way is just minutes from Universal Athletic Club, Lancaster Country Club, and routes 222 and 30, making work commutes a breeze.
The home is priced at $899,900.
The property will be shown by appointment to preapproved buyers. Call 717-291-9101 or email aluskhomes@gmail.com. For additional details, visit www.luskandassociates.com.
Directions from Lancaster: From Route 23 East turn left on Pleasure Road, then right on New Holland Pike. Turn right on Eden Road, left on Pine Drive, right on Meadow Ridge Drive, then right on Colleens Way. The home is on the left.