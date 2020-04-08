Operation Emerald

Throughout the history of our great nation we have had wars and floods, political upheavals and assassinations… yet nothing has posed a bigger threat to our economy and our people than what we presently face with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

We can’t simply hide in our homes until the danger has passed. There are some we depend on to produce and deliver food, prepare our medicines, rush to our homes if utilities break down, and keep us and our streets safe. Once overlooked, these workers have become more important in our lives … and these individuals… true heroes every one… are directly in the line of fire.

Yet one group that stands tallest of all… even among these giants… are those countless individuals who protect us from harm.

Doctors and nurses, police, EMS and firefighters stand at the front lines of any major crisis. Their jobs have inherent hazards even without the presence of a natural disaster or other major threat. Given a major pandemic, their work has suddenly become more hazardous and certainly much more complex. There is a moral obligation from those who are blessed to receive such protections to find ways to get these brave individuals the essential safety equipment they need. 

We  can  sit  idly  by, hoping  this  disease  does  not  land  upon  our  own doorstep,  but  the  Emerald Foundation, in its “Operation Emerald” is taking a diﬀerent approach. We feel a “call to arms” is necessary to help stem the tide… and we ask your help.

The Emerald Foundation, an independent 501(c)(3) non-proﬁt organization, has a nearly 25,000 square foot building in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, which is being set up as a staging area for the re-distribution of goods and equipment to hospitals and those workers in need of support as they focus on battling this disease. The plan for the initial phase – addressing an immediate need  – is to acquire and purchase “PPE” (Personal Protective Equipment used to combat COVID-19), followed by broadening assistance to those directly aﬀected by the virus. We plan to make optimal use of our facility… which will become sort of a “food bank” for essential items… with an organized distribution system best able to help those in need.

We realize that  eventually there  will be larger government  stockpiles of PPE available to ﬁrst responders  that may make these initial eﬀorts no longer necessary.  However, with the ﬁrst big surge of patients  expected  to rise within the  next several weeks, we believe the  needs  far outweigh the abilities of any one entity (government, private, or non-proﬁt) to simultaneously satisfy all that will be required. Our initial focus is on ﬁrst responders but as events unfold we will direct our eﬀorts where the needs are greatest and moral obligations are the highest.

Our commitment is to serve and protect those who protect us. We believe that this platform will then be followed nationally by other communities seeking a template on how to help those that they depend on in their own time of need.

Joining the Foundation in this quest  is Dr. Christian Macedonia, Army veteran  of three  wars, who led the Grey Team – commissioned to improve the care of American forces serving in Iraq and Afghanistan  – while also serving as Medical Science Advisor to the  Joint  Chiefs of Staﬀ before achieving the rank of Colonel and becoming a Senior Government Executive at DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency). He is joined in this eﬀort by multiple distinguished business leaders and other  medical professionals. Organizing the ground force and  distribution of supplies is  Martha  Besecker, Interim Executive Director of the  Emerald Foundation and Suzy Kettler-Zeigler, Building/Operations Director of the Emerald Foundation.

Inaction is not an option and we hope you will help us in our eﬀorts to raise funds, allowing us to make needed  purchases,  by donating  via our website (https://emeralde.org/donate/give-online/) under the Operation Emerald category.

Of course,  while the  online donation  is  the  preferred  method  (due  to speed)  our  mailing address for checks is:

The Emerald Foundation

2120 Oregon Pike

Lancaster, PA 17601

Anyone who has sourcing leads for PPE items or contacts to those who may be able to assist in the sourcing or funding for Operation Emerald, please forward such information to Joe Besecker at the following email address:  JoeB@emeralde.org.

It was Winston Churchill that  said, "never, never, never believe  any war will be smooth and easy..."

This is a war… and it won’t be easy.

But with the combined eﬀorts of community members … and by “community” we mean on a national level… we will get through this. Together.

And together we will look forward to better times ahead.

Martha Besecker

Interim Executive Director

Emerald Foundation

Joseph Besecker

Founder

Emerald Foundation 

Christian R. Macedonia, MD

CEO and Managing Partner

Lancaster Life Science Group

Suzy Kettler-Zeigler

Building/Operations Director

Emerald Foundation

Joseph G. Witthohn, CFA

Wit & Wisdom

April 5, 2020

The  Emerald  Foundation  is  a  registered  501(c)3 non-proﬁt, charitable organization. A  copy of  the  oﬃcial registration and ﬁnancial information may be obtained  from the Pennsylvania Department of State by calling toll free, within Pennsylvania, 1-800-732-0999. Registration does not limit endorsement.

