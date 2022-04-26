Operating Clean & Green

The Hollinger family started Sundance Car Wash in 1972 with a focus on the values of quality and integrity. In its 50th anniversary year, the third-generation business is still going strong under the leadership of father and son, Ed and Brian Hollinger.

What started out as a small, single location on Lincoln Highway East has blossomed into five car wash locations as well as two laundromats. And their commitment to quality and integrity has blossomed too - with a dedication not only to clean vehicles and satisfied customers but also to a healthier environment.

In 2018, Sundance began the process of renovating its car washes, giving them a fresh new look along with a fresh new vision that includes smart technology and high-efficiency, eco-friendly equipment. The company has fully renovated its Blue Ball and Leola locations and plans a renovation of the original Lincoln Highway location in 2023, with the rest to follow.

Here are the green initiatives that are helping Sundance Car Wash help the environment:

A biological water reclaim system

If you grab your garden hose and wash your car at home, you can easily watch 50 to 100 gallons of water run down your driveway and into a storm drain in just a few minutes. Professional car washes generally use less than half of that volume to wash a single car, making them far more efficient than washing at home.

“Being a car wash company, we use a lot of water. It’s the biggest thing we consume,” Brian Hollinger says. However, with Sundance’s water reclaim system, the water isn’t heading down the sewer drain, it’s actually getting reused. Here’s how it works:

Water used to wash a car goes down a drain in the wash bay where it begins its journey through a series of underground tanks. The first tank slows the water down to allow the dirt particles to settle to the bottom. The water then travels to the next tank where it gets an injection of oxygen that helps bacteria to grow. The final step is where the bacteria get put to work, the hungry bacteria eat anything biodegradable in the water - soap, wax, dirt and grease - essentially cleaning the water for reuse.

About 80% of the water used in every wash is recycled, he says - making it far more ecofriendly than that driveway wash with the garden hose.

Biodegradable products

Biodegradable products are a necessity for the water reclaim system, otherwise, the bacteria would not be able to remove the soap and wax from the water.

“It’s not an easy process to find chemical supply companies that make biodegradable products,” Hollinger says. “We worked with a company to put together a semi-custom line for us. We use a variety of their products that allow us to clean cars well but also keep us eco-friendly.”

Those biodegradable products do more than simply help with the water recycling process, he says. They eliminate harsh chemicals that can damage ecosystems or harm people and animals that come in

contact with them.

The soaps and waxes are also hyperconcentrated, with almost zero water content, which cuts down on the size of the containers, the shipping material costs, and the fuel costs for transporting the products to the car wash.

Targeted heating

Sundance uses a natural gas powered, smart boiler system to heat the water used to wash the cars. That same boiler also heats the concrete floors in the wash bays to prevent icing so customers can safely wash their cars in the winter months. To conserve energy, the heating system uses a series of temperature sensors in the floors, so it only sends heat to the zones that need it. The mechanical rooms are thoroughly insulated in order to capture the heat put off by the boiler to keep the room warm.

While investing in smart technology has higher upfront costs, the benefits are worth it, Hollinger says. It’s all part of the company’s mission for the past 50 years: to be people-focused, quality-driven, environmentally respectful and forward thinking.

“We’re committed to quality with integrity in all we do,” he says.

For more information about Sundance Car Wash or to find a location near you, visit www.sundancewash.com