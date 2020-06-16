Even as reopening and recovery from pandemic shutdowns begin, people across Lancaster County are seeking positive action in response to the current spotlight on racial injustice.
In Good Company launched in February as a way to unite local companies committed to using their businesses for the good of our community. Since that time, Covid-19 disrupted the world and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others brought to light once again the legacy of racial injustice in our country. Local business leaders are recognizing they must rise to the challenge and use their unique position to affect change. Their message: Businesses must take meaningful action against racism.
READ THE LETTER:
As business leaders, we believe racism and brutality have no place in America and no place in Lancaster County. We grieve for the families, friends and communities of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and countless others. These tragedies are but the latest chapter in a centuries-long legacy of racial injustice in our country.
“In Good Company” partners throughout Lancaster County condemn the acts of violence, hatred, racism, and injustice that Black Americans and people of color have experienced for generations and continue to experience today.
We affirm the worth of every individual and pledge our support to end systemic racism in all its manifestations.
As business leaders, we also specifically acknowledge the vast disparities
in economic opportunity that exist in our community. We commit to using our companies to better address these disparities through our hiring policies,
our advancement opportunities, our purchasing decisions, and our pay practices. We understand that perfection will not happen overnight, but we commit to taking active steps towards improvement, always in open and honest dialogue with people of color and their allies who rightfully demand more.
Our businesses are only as strong as the communities we serve. As we look to the future, we want to do more. We have an obligation to do more. We will do more.
We acknowledge that the list of signees below does not represent all businesses that align with this message, and it is only the start of a long journey to build meaningful inclusion in our business community. We invite additional businesses to commit to this journey of dismantling racism and implementing practices to reduce economic disparities in our community by signing this letter at GoodCompanyLancaster.com
Take Action
