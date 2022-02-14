Onward & Upward

One morning last fall, Kenneth Leslie woke up in his car in the parking lot of a Chester County Walmart and knew he had hit rock bottom.

He had ended a toxic relationship with his girlfriend the week before, leaving behind the beautiful two-bedroom apartment they had shared.

He had turned his side hustle as a DoorDash driver into a full-time gig, leaving behind his stable customer service job at a valet company.

Suddenly, at 51, he was homeless with an inconsistent income, but he knew one thing: “You either go further down or you strive to get up, so that’s what I decided to do.”

Leslie took his first step upward that same day when he became a resident of the Good Samaritan Services men’s shelter in Phoenixville. Good Samaritan provides emergency shelters, residential housing and housing support services to individuals and families experiencing and at risk of homelessness in Lancaster and Chester counties. In addition to Phoenixville, they have facilities in Coatesville, Lancaster and Ephrata.

“They opened their doors to me and all of a sudden I went from not knowing what parking lot I'm going to sleep in tonight to I’m able to get a bed and have a shower,” Leslie says. “So many people take for granted to wake up in a bed, to take a shower, to be able to keep up with your personal hygiene and to be able to eat.”

But Good Samaritan Services offers more than just the basic necessities.

“Our general goal is to get men off the street and into their own place,” says shelter resource coordinator Tyler Logan.

The Phoenixville emergency shelter where Kenneth Leslie found a safe haven is actually three residential townhomes that can house 14 men for up to 60 days. Good Samaritan also has transitional housing for up to six months, as well as affordable two-year transitional housing for men over 62. They collect program fees from residents of both transitional and affordable housing.

Recognizing a similar need for men in northern Lancaster County, Good Samaritan Services hopes to open a men’s shelter this spring in Ephrata, on the same residential street where they already operate a winter shelter and a shelter for single women and single moms.

“It really is our winter shelter that has made us aware of the need for a men’s shelter,” says Mandy Johnson, director of community engagement.

Last year, the Ephrata winter shelter served 41 unique individuals, including 26 men. “That was eye-opening for us,” Johnson says. In its first month this winter, the shelter served 38 individuals, 70% to 80% of whom were men, she says.

The Ephrata men’s shelter will offer the same programs as the Chester County shelter, including several financial programs to help men get back on their feet. A microloan program enables qualifying participants to get loans from $500 to $2,500 to cover costs associated with living independently, such as security deposits or car down payments. A savings match program enables participants to make small monthly deposits, which Good Samaritan Services will match at the end.

Case managers help connect residents with community resources that can help them secure everything from Social Security cards and birth certificates to food stamps and jobs.

Weekly Bible studies are also available, but not required.

“We want to meet them where they’re at,” Logan says. “Nothing is black and white, so solutions aren’t black and white. When I see these guys, I don’t see them as just another individual. I see them as a brother, a human being that Christ loves.”

Good Samaritan Services offers hope and opportunity. Kenneth Leslie decided early on to make the most of both.

After counselors convinced him of what he already knew - that he needed a job with a regular paycheck - he focused his search on the kind of customer service jobs he had done for decades, but he soon realized that’s not what he wanted anymore.

“This whole experience has completely changed the way I think about people,” says Leslie, who recently moved into transitional housing. “I have been supported basically for the last two months by people I don’t even know out of the kindness of their heart.”

He now feels compelled to do the same.

He recently took a job as a shift manager at Ann’s Heart, a code blue, emergency overnight warming shelter in Phoenixville.

“Just being kind to someone and showing compassion and caring and love for another human being. … right now is the most rewarding time in my life I think I’ve had in a long time,” Leslie says. “I feel like I have a purpose again. I’m getting up this morning to make a difference in my life and someone else’s.”

For more information, visit goodsamservices.org.

SAVE THE DATE

GOOD SAM BENEFIT GALA AT EXCELSIOR ON MAY 5TH.

Ticket sales begin March 1.

Follow us on social media for updates! Instagram/Facebook: @GoodSamServ