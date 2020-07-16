On the front lines: Reinventing the way we do dentistry in the wake of COVID-19

From personal protective equipment to negative pressure rooms to new training procedures, the team at Smilebuilderz has reinvented the way we do dentistry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although many things have changed, one thing remains the same: the Smilebuilderz mission to bring the best dental care to our patients, as safely as possible. Here are our stories.
"The pandemic has forced us to think outside of the box about how we can provide quality training while staying with the Return to Work Guidelines. We have successfully completed our first "hybrid" new hire orientation class. The new training concept consists of virtual learning and hands-on reinforcement." Amanda Charles, SME/Instructor
"The pandemic has definitely changed our day to day routine. It's a substantial effort keeping up with agencies like the CDC, OSHA, FDA, NIOSH, DOH and others to ensure we are equipped to provide the best care and protection to both our patients and employees." Katie Janke, RDH, PHDHP Instructor
"My everyday workday changed immediately to having the patients wash their hands, screening for COVID-19 and taking their temperature in the treatment room. The PPE that I wear at work increased to a cap to cover my hair, an N95 mask, face shield mask, and safety goggles for universal precautions." Shaquana Roane, EFDA
"I chose to work during the pandemic because I have a passion for helping people. Especially in times like these, our community needs positive people to turn to for help." Jennifer Campanioni
"Health care is my calling, and a pandemic just means that our patients will need us now more than ever to be there for them. I have a passion for helping people and a loyalty to give back to our patients who I care so much about." Danielle Baldwin, Patient Care Coordinator
"I never thought I would like through a pandemic; however, knowing the extra precautions Smilebuilderz has taken, I, an essential employee of healthcare, feel much more at ease and am blessed and thankful to help my community around me." Zuheily Rivera
"This pandemic has taught me to take one day at a time and appreciate everything and everyone around me, including family, friend, and co-workers. With the support of my family, I was fortunate enough to help the community during the time of crisis." Lina Patel, Patient Care Coordinator
"The COVID-19 pandemic came upon us swiftly but we were ready to meet the challenge and the changes it brought with it. ... It was very rewarding to be able to be part of what Smilebuilderz was doing during this pandemic to still provide quality care to patients who were in need." Mary Boots, Hygiene Care Provider
"As a staff member, it was very rewarding to see Smilebuilderz go above and beyond what the mandatory precautions were." Charlene Davis
"I have to say I was very proud to be part of a company that could offer so much help in a time of need, to have so many patients express their gratitude for our service. To be honest, I was amazed how fast the company did their part to keep the staff safe and make sure we could still give great patient care." Xiomara Burgos
"I know we will continue to provide high quality treatment and be here for our patients during the hard times and the easy times. We are a team and we are all in this together." Cheri Medina, EFDA
"I chose to work because I love my job and I felt the desire to help people and not abandon the community when they need us the most. ... I love working for Smilebuilderz, we are more than just a team...we are a family." Kim Phillips, Patient Care Coordinator
"Personally, to be a small part of a great effort, along with the many talented employees of Smilebuilderz, and to keep providing dental care to patients while not compromising on safety, allows me to get up in the morning with a better sense of purpose as a staff member." Trey Baker, Patient Care Coordinator