After a year’s delay thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games are finally here — beginning with pre-Opening Ceremonies preliminary events as early as Tuesday.

No doubt, a typically Olympics-engrossed public is wondering about USA basketball’s chances, or when to watch Simone Biles do her thing on the gymnastics floor, or who will be the latest star on the track or in the pool.

All told, there’s almost too much to keep track of over the next couple weeks: Hundreds of events on tap from Tuesday through Aug. 8.

Here are some highlights to circle on your calendar, accompanied by the TV schedule.

Let the Games begin

The opening ceremony is planned for Friday evening, Tokyo time. Keep in mind that’s 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone of the United States. Therefore, the ceremony will begin at 7 a.m. here in Lancaster.

NBC plans to air the live broadcast of the opening ceremony Friday from 6:55 a.m. to 11 a.m. For those who prefer nighttime viewing, the network’s primetime coverage is set to run from 7:30 p.m. through midnight on the East Coast.

How to watch it all?

NBC is the official broadcast home for the Olympics, so its local affiliate stations will offer primetime coverage of selected events at 8 each night. The Games will also be available online via the streaming service Peacock, NBC

Olympics.com and NBC Sports, and various events will be aired on television via the CNBC, NBCSN, Golf, USA and Olympic Channel networks.

Peacock’s programming is available to stream for free, with the exception of USA men’s basketball coverage, which is only available to Peacock Premium subscribers. That includes live coverage, event replays and curated highlights of NBC Olympics coverage.

About gymnastics

Looking forward to floor exercises and pommel horses? Gymnastics will get underway Friday.

Biles is attempting to become the first woman to win consecutive Olympic titles in more than 50 years. The 24-year-old has become a transcendent figure in the sports world since her star-making performance in Brazil. She’s also better than ever, adding upgrades on floor exercise, beam and vault that will basically turn the sport’s Code of Points into her own personal Wikipedia entry.

The American women are heavily favored to earn a third straight team gold. Russia, China and host Japan have spent the last half-decade in a tight battle for supremacy on the men’s side. The Russians edged the Chinese at the 2019 world championships.

What’s new: The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) cut the official team sizes from five athletes in Rio to four in Tokyo in an effort to level the playing field a bit for countries whose talent pool doesn’t run as deep as superpowers like the U.S. and Russia. Countries could also earn a “plus-1” specialists spot by meeting certain qualifying standards, though the “plus-1” athlete will only be eligible for individual awards and will not be allowed to compete in the team competition.

FIG also allowed athletes to earn a nominative individual spot through the organization’s World Cup circuit. American Jade Carey took advantage of the change to lock up her own spot in Tokyo before the U.S. Olympic Trials. The trade-off is Carey will not be allowed to compete with the other Americans and will have to wear a different leotard. Sound confusing? It is, which is why FIG announced it will do away with the nominative individual qualifying standard and restore team sizes to five athletes in Paris 2024.

Athletes to watch: Biles isn’t the only American who figures to come home with multiple medals. Sunisa Lee — the first Hmong-American to make an Olympic team — is a revelation on uneven bars. Jordan Chiles, who trains with Biles in Houston, is also a medal threat following a stunning rise.

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan will be appearing in her record eighth Olympics at age 46.

Russia’s Nikita Nagornny, the 2019 world champion, figures to be the favorite in the men’s competition.

Gold medal moments: July 26, men’s team final; July 27, women’s team final; July 28, men’s all-around final; July 29: women’s all-around final; July 30: women’s trampoline; July 31: men’s trampoline.

Aug 1, men’s event finals in floor exercise, pommel horse and women’s event finals in vault, uneven bars; Aug 2, men’s event finals in rings, vault and women’s event finals in vault; Aug: 3, men’s event finals in parallel bars, high bar and women’s event finals on balance beam.

About swimming

Olympic swimming will begin Saturday and continue through Aug. 1 at The Tokyo Aquatics Centre, which was built in a seaside park just for the Games. On most days, swimming events will happen at 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. EDT. Finals will be at 10:30 a.m. in Tokyo so NBC can show swimming live at night in the U.S. Preliminaries will be at 7 p.m. in Tokyo. It’s a similar format to the 2008 Beijing Games.

What’s new: The men’s 800-meter freestyle is back in the Olympics for the first time since 1904. Emil Rausch of Germany set the Olympic record of 13 minutes, 11.4 seconds over 880 yards at the St. Louis Games. By contrast, the world record of 7:32.12 was set by Zhang Lin of China in meters at the 2009 world championships during the height of the rubber suit era.

The women’s 1,500 free will be contested at the Olympics for the first time. Katie Ledecky of the U.S. owns the world mark of 15:20.48 set in 2018.

The new mixed 4x100 medley relay features teams of four — two men and two women — racing against each other doing each of the four strokes: backstroke, breaststroke, butterfly and freestyle.

Athletes to watch: American Caeleb Dressel has been tabbed as the potential successor to Michael Phelps. Dressel won a record eight medals at the 2019 world meet and is the one to beat in his sprint events in Tokyo.

Ledecky tries to equal or better the four golds and one silver she won in Rio.

Adam Peaty of Britain defends his title in the 100 breaststroke. He’s the first man to swim the event under both 58 and 57 seconds.

Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden will be a threat in the butterfly and freestyle events depending on her conditioning after breaking her elbow in February. Daiya Seto of Japan will be the hometown favorite in the 200 and 400 individual medley.

Katinka Hosszu of Hungary has not been the dominant swimmer she was in winning three golds at Rio, and it remains to be seen if she can retain her titles at her fifth Olympics.

Gold medal moments: July 26, Ledecky and world champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia face off in the 400 free final. That night, Ledecky returns for the heats of the 200 free and 1,500 free. July 28, Ledecky could swim in the finals of the 200 and 1,500 in the morning and the 4x200 free relay heats at night. The July 31 mixed 4x100 medley relay final could pit Peaty against American star Lilly King in the breaststroke leg.

About track and field

This year’s Olympic track and field competition runs July 30 through Aug. 8.

There will be plenty of new gold medalists in Tokyo, especially on the men’s side. Among those not there to defend titles are Kenyan David Rudisha (800), and Americans Kerron Clement (400 hurdles), Jeff Henderson (long jump) and Christian Taylor (triple jump).

Another missing champion is Caster Semenya, who is barred from running in the 800 meters by World Athletics’ testosterone rules and tried but failed to qualify in the 5,000 meters, which doesn’t fall under those rules.

What’s new: The 4x400 mixed relay will be contested for the first time at the Olympics. The event made its major medal debut at the 2019 world championships in Doha, with the American team of Wil London, Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry capturing gold.

Athletes to watch: It was setting up to be sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson. But she won’t compete in the 100 meters after a positive test for marijuana. Harvard-educated sprinter Gabby Thomas could make headlines in the 200. She’s a threat to Jamaican star Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. One of the most entertaining races figures to be the women’s 400 hurdles, where Sydney McLaughlin set a new world record (51.90 seconds) by edging Dalilah Muhammad at the U.S. track trials. Muhammad had the world record.

Three-time high jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene will be a favorite after Russia named her to its 10-athlete team under rules limiting the size of its squad because of a long-running doping dispute. Noah Lyles, the 200-meter world champion, will lead a strong contingent of American sprinters that includes teenager Erriyon Knighton. Trayvon Bromell is the favorite in the 100.

Gold medal moments: July 31, the women’s 100 final was shaping up to be a showdown between Fraser-Pryce and Richardson. The 4x400 mixed relay event also makes its Olympic debut with round one. On Aug. 1, look to the 100 final, where Bromell tries to earn the first U.S. Olympic gold in the event since Justin Gatlin in 2004. Aug. 4 brings the women’s 400 hurdles final, where Muhammad will try to defend her title and take the world record away from McLaughlin.