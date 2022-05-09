Now is still a good time to buy a home

The local housing market has been booming over the last two years, with low home inventory and low interest rates producing a record demand for mortgages for new construction, existing home purchases and refinancing.

But change may be on the horizon.

Mortgage rates surged 1.5% in the first quarter of 2022 in what Freddie Mac called the fastest three-month increase since May 1994. Current rates are over 5%, the highest since 2018.

What does that mean for Lancaster County homebuyers?

It’s still a good time to buy and sell, says Janell Moser, a mortgage expert with Ephrata National Bank. It’s all a matter of knowing what you can afford, understanding your options and keeping things in perspective.

“Experts pretty much say low housing inventory and high demand are here to stay for a while,” Moser says. “It’s hard to have that crystal ball to see what’s going to happen.”

Higher interest rates could mean houses remain on the market a little longer and there are fewer competing offers that are 10% to 20% over asking price.

“The competing offers were crazy,” Moser says. “That was definitely a challenge, I think mostly for first time homebuyers, because you had to be ready to move on something. You may have made a decision on something that you weren’t 100% sure you wanted to buy.”

Rising interest rates may give buyers more breathing room to think before they buy, but those rates will also give them more to think about. For example, borrowers who were prequalified a few months ago for a $200,000 mortgage at 3.875% will find that their estimated monthly principal and interest payment has jumped from $940.47 to $1,151.31 at today’s rate of 5.625%, Moser says. That’s a difference of over $200 a month.

“If you were close on your debt-to-income ratio, it could put you out of the ballpark,” she says. "It's probably a good idea to check in with your lender," she says, "It could make a difference to some borrowers.”

Those numbers may seem daunting, but it’s all a matter of perspective. Homebuyers in 1981 faced interest rates of 18%, Moser notes, so today’s interest rates are still comparatively low. Waiting to buy when rates are on the rise could result in missed opportunities.

For existing homeowners who are shopping for their next home, tools like a swing/bridge loan from ENB can be helpful. These short-term loans access the equity in your current home, before it’s sold, to bridge the funding gap in your new home purchase. Once you sell your current home, you can use the proceeds to repay the bridge loan. Such interest-only loans are especially attractive for downsizers who may already own their current home free and clear.

"It's a good way to buy your new home without having to sell your current one," Moser says

For that very reason, it can also make the bid on your next home more attractive to a seller since it’s not contingent on the sale of your current home, Moser says.

A swing/bridge loan is not for everyone, but part of Moser’s job is to look at each customer’s individual situation and help them find the best route to their first or next home.

“Homeownership is definitely the best thing you can do for yourself.”

