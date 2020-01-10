By Mary Lorson Vergenes | Photography by Vinny Tennis
When “Murder on the Orient Express” hits the main stage of The Fulton Theatre in mid-January, audiences should be prepared for a surprising mix of old favorites and first-time surprises.
Agatha Christie’s beloved murder mystery debuted as a novel in 1933 and has been dramatized almost from the beginning. But even the most devoted Christie fan may discover surprises in The Fulton Theatre’s latest production. Not only is The Fulton hosting the regional premiere of Ken Ludwig’s wry take on the beloved classic, but the production also utilizes the new “Stage Right” area of the main stage for the very first time.
According to Jeffrey Coon, cast member and development director for The Fulton, the new stage right area, “.. allows us to do some amazing things with the set. So, in ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ it’s not just one train car on stage, but two or maybe three. You’ll see things on The Fulton stage that you have literally never been able to see before.”
Ken Ludwig, the Tony-nominated playwright behind popular farces such as “Lend Me a Tenor” and “Moon Over Buffalo,” penned this version of “Murder on the Orient Express.” The York-born dramatist melds Christie’s murder mystery plot with crisp dialogue and dry wit.
Fulton regulars will recognize much of the cast. Each of this show’s actors has been seen on The Fulton stage before, and Coon couldn’t be happier about it. “This production is a ton of fun, filled with a great cast. I’m most excited about performing with this group of people.”
Coon, who is just finished playing Starkey, Captain Hook’s first mate in The Fulton’s production of “Peter Pan,” reports that, “This is a completely different show – darker, more adult, funnier. I love that we have the ability to do two shows that are so different from each other, back to back.”
Coon plays Colonel Arbuthnot, a pivotal character in almost every scene, and a role coveted by many actors. “He was played by Sean Connery in the original film, so I feel honored to step into those shoes, years later,” Coon adds, “and I get to act with a Scottish accent, which I really enjoy.”
Coon, who has been a member of the team in the theater’s development and funding for almost a year and a half, began his tenure shortly after acting in another Agatha Christie play at The Fulton. “During my time with The Fulton’s play ‘Mousetrap,’ I had dinner with Marc Robin, and he mentioned that a development position was open.”
Coon says the timing was perfect. Coon spent more than two decades based out of Philadelphia and has acted in over 100 shows. “The moment Marc told me that a development position was open, I asked him to please consider me. This position is a culmination of all my theater work and builds on my previous experiences with The Fulton. Moving to The Fulton and Lancaster is the best thing I have done in 25 years, professionally and personally, easily.”
Coon appreciates that the skills needed for acting and theater funding cross over in many ways. “In my day-to-day job as a development director, I spend time on spreadsheets, but I also spend a lot of time composing letters and saying ‘thank you’ a lot and asking for support a lot. The skillset you need as a performer and as a person in development is that of seeking to connect with a group of people – whether it’s a cast member, an audience, or a community of people who care about The Fulton.”
Coon takes both of his jobs seriously. “As a person who has loved working here as an actor, one of my great joys has been getting to know the group of people who have supported The Fulton. One of the challenges I have set for myself is to recognize, at least by name, each of the 2000+ people who donate as part of their job, lives, or business. I may not be able to recognize them all yet, but I want to build a close knowledge of this group of people who have spent so much time and capital building the organization. I do it out of respect and admiration of what this organization has become even before I set foot in the building.”
Coon is also a personal fan of Agatha Christie’s work, so he’s honored to have acted in two Agatha Christie plays at The Fulton. “As somebody who really enjoys puzzles like crosswords and sudoku, one of the things I like best about Agatha Christie is that the first time you experience the story, you’ll spend a good bit of time figuring out where she left all the clues.”
As with any good mystery, clues are sprinkled throughout the story, mixed with red herrings designed to increase the difficulty of solving the mystery.
Finding and analyzing clues is part of the fun for Coon. “You can enjoy an Agatha Christie play just as much the second time you come and see it because all of the ‘aha’ moments are now fully revealed. You’re now let in on a secret, and you can see others seeing the clues or missing them.”
He concludes, “It’s only at the end that you fully realize what Christie has done, and I’m thrilled by that prospect.”
“Murder on the Orient Express” runs through Feb. 9. For tickets, visit thefulton.org.