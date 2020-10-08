New roofing, siding or doors can help you fall in love with your home again

More and more homeowners are adding value to their properties by creating fun, practical, and inviting outdoor spaces. Porches, patios, fire pits, flower gardens, and children’s playsets all draw people outside.
When you’re thinking about these outdoor spaces, don’t forget about your home’s exterior as part of your design plans. It might not be the first thing you think about, but no matter what modification you’ll be making to your outdoor space, your home’s exterior will serve as the backdrop. So, the colors, textures, and materials of your roof, gutters, siding, and doors should not just be there to protect your home, but look amazing and bump your curb appeal.
Here are a few of those exterior features you should keep in mind, and how the pros at Greenawalt can help you build the home exterior of your dreams to make you fall in love with your home again – from the outside-in.
Roofing
Having a properly installed roof of quality materials and an outstanding warranty from a reputable company guarantees your home will weather the elements year round, and for decades to come.
Greenawalt is that company. With the most popular brand of shingles they carry, CertainTeed’s Landmark® line, you get a high-quality, heavy product backed by both a manufacturer’s warranty and a craftsmanship warranty with Greenawalt’s installation.
The Landmark® line also comes in a variety of colorful combinations from greys, light browns, blues or greens…just about any color! Since your roof is such a large portion of the exterior, selecting the right style and color is key to maximizing your home’s curb appeal and complementing your outdoor spaces.
But Greenawalt is more than just roofs! They also install gutters, siding, and doors.
Gutters
If your gutters and downspouts aren’t performing properly, rainwater will run off the roof and pool near the foundation, potentially damaging the structural integrity of your home. A properly installed gutter will divert water flow away from the home, and will help keep it from entering windows, crawl spaces, or basements where it can cause mold and rot damage.
Greenawalt offers a variety of quality gutter systems that have a wide color palette to complement the look of your home and its other exterior features. Their aluminum gutters are durable, rust-free, and can even be customized to add a fun design element to what we may initially think of as a boring exterior feature.
Siding
Siding’s job is to shed water, protect the walls and in some cases insulate your home. Because of the many types and wide variety of colors and styles, siding plays a key role in the aesthetic appeal of your home.
Greenawalt’s most popular siding, CertainTeed’s MainStreet™ line, comes in a variety of colors to coordinate with your roof, gutters, and doors, as well as the style of your home, the neighborhood, your landscaping style, and more.
Doors
Doors provide access to the outdoors and protect your home from the elements. They also play a role in the energy efficiency of your home and affect the aesthetic appearance and curb appeal of your home.
Greenawalt carries two brands – Harvey and Paradigm – and will help you review all of the options and styles available to make the best choice for your home. Whether you are looking for glass options or looking to create a bold entry with a pop of color, Greenawalt has all the styles and colors to help you make an impactful statement.
One of the most intimidating things about selecting all of these exterior features – roofing, gutters, siding, and doors – is that it can be hard to visualize the finished project. You’ll want to consider how all the exterior feature’s colors and textures will look together as an overall design instead of selecting each feature individually.
Luckily, Greenawalt’s retail salespeople can help! They will see your project through from design concept to completion. One way they do this is by using CertainTeed’s ColorView®. They will take a photo of your home, upload it, and you can begin designing your dream home exterior. Before committing to colors and textures, you get to see what the finished project looks like – giving you peace of mind that you have made the right choices before the project begins.
Another reason Greenawalt is the right company for the job is their status as a CertainTeed 5-star SELECT ShingleMaster™ - placing them in the top 1% of their profession who has met the most stringent credentialing requirements in the roofing industry. They are specially trained and certified to install CertainTeed’s high-quality products.
Ready to redesign your home’s exterior?
Give Greenawalt a call, 412-314-8882! Learn more by visiting our website at https://www.greenawaltroofing.com/.