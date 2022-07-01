New Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center will extend warm welcome through art

When Lancaster artist Keisha Finnie visits a medical building, she notices the artwork and how it makes her feel.

“Seeing people who look like me makes me feel more comfortable,” said Finnie, an African American, self-taught artist who uses her talent to communicate messages of positivity and inclusion. “A little thing like art on the wall can really make a difference in how confident and included you feel.”

Members of the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center Art Committee couldn’t have said it better themselves. An intentionally diverse group of professionals, the committee set out to ensure the building’s artwork is welcoming, restorative and inclusive. The 129-bed, acute care facility is scheduled to open this fall in East Hempfield Township. Art has been an integral part of its design plan since the early stage of construction.

More than décor

“At Penn State Health, art is not a decoration – it’s a narrative that teaches, conveys hope and gives a nod to all the populations who walk through the door. It says ‘we see you, and you are welcome here,’” said Claire de Boer, co-coordinator of the art committee and founding director of Center Stage Arts in Health at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Expanding the focus beyond patients, Penn State Health made an intentional effort to produce a call for artists from historically marginalized cultures, de Boer said. More than 280 local artists will contribute pieces based on themes identified for each floor of the medical center, including welcome, discovery, hope, serenity, healing and unity.

Unity is the theme of Finnie’s six-foot canvas, which uses vibrant colors, a textured background and mixed media from spray paint, acrylics and house paint to markers and colored pencils.

“I want people to see themselves,” Finnie says of her piece that features African American men, women and children in Lancaster County. “I want people to feel hope and faith that things will get better.”

In her photo montage “Faces of the Community,” West Chester photographer Darcie Goldberg hopes people recognize and ultimately celebrate the diversity and commonality of the community served by Lancaster Medical Center.

“No matter where you are or what walk of life, everyone has dignity, and we all belong,” she said. “I hope people see the things that unite us instead of divide us.”

She and ceramic artist Rhoda Kahler are also contributing a wall piece on the local community’s part in the Underground Railroad, using shadow boxes containing photographs and clay impressions.

“At that moment in history, there was great pain and great loss, but there was also a will and spirit to keep going,” she said, not unlike the strength and determination she hopes the piece elicits in patients or families facing challenging health journeys.

Expanded access

Perhaps surprisingly to some, another important reason to be intentional about the medical center’s art is that it may have the power to address health disparities by making people feel at home enough to seek preventive care.

“Some people feel there’s a disparity in power when they walk into a medical building, especially if they are already feeling nervous,” said Lynette Chappell-Williams, vice president and chief diversity officer for Penn State Health. “Seeing artwork that reflects yourself has a calming effect and communicates that you were thought about and you are part of us. It represents our devotion to culturally responsive care.”

As Lancaster Medical Center puts down new roots transplanted from the region’s much-trusted source for specialized health care, art can be a wonderful tool to express those messages better than words, she said.