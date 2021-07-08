New doula program at UPMC aims to support women of color through their pregnancies

Every woman desires and deserves support during her pregnancy and beyond. For some, however, especially Black and Brown women, it isn’t always accessible. Unfortunately, the consequences can be fatal.

In an effort to reverse this trend and ensure the physical and psychological health of women and their newborns are equitable, one UPMC doctor is making a difference. Sharee Livingston, DO, Obstetrics and Gynecology Services, UPMC Lititz, is the co-founder of the UPMC-sponsored Diversifying Doulas Initiative (DDI).

“I started the initiative after witnessing too much morbidity among women of color. Statistically, they are three to four times more likely to die in childbirth,” she says. “Research shows by having a doula, women are less likely to have a C-section, experience post-partum depression, and more likely to breastfeed four weeks post-partum.”

Doulas are considered non-medical birth assistants and have been around for a very long time. Their role includes providing four essential services to the pregnant woman.

1. Advocacy

2. Physical Support

3. Emotional Support

4. Interpretation

Dr. Livingston is excited at the opportunity to work with legislators in building doulas into the Medicaid payment structure.

“Women who are socially and economically challenged struggle to receive the critical health care they need. By initiating the doula program, we’re helping to eliminate this health disparity. A marginalized population now has access to an option we know works and we’re bringing doulas together,” Dr. Livingston says.

Doctors often have a limited time in the office to care for their patients. According to Dr. Livingston, there needs to be a change in the care structure to include more caregivers for pregnant women. In doing so, not only do we extend the time devoted to patient visits, but we also increase awareness about the importance of every provider’s skill set.

Doctors, doulas, midwives and social workers collaborate with the same goal in mind – a healthy mom and baby. With the Diversifying Doulas Initiative, UPMC is making strides in two specific areas:

• Increasing Black and Brown doulas

• Providing free services to women of color

Dr. Livingston emphasizes that doulas are needed not just during the birthing process, but also post-partum. After the baby is born, women may suffer from depression, become diabetic or develop high blood pressure, which puts them at significant risk. In fact, 60% of the morbidity occurs in the post-partum period. Even more startling is the fact it’s preventable.

Certified doulas understand their role. Once the need for medical care presents itself, they step back and allow other team members to provide the care in which they specialize. The collaborative effort among the multidisciplinary team providing women’s services at UPMC benefits everyone in the short and long term.

The DDI pathway is modeled after national organizations such as DONA® International and the National Black Doulas Association®. Candidates enter the program and receive didactic training for 16 weeks. During this time, the future doulas meet weekly and are taught by certified doulas. Once they complete their 16 weeks, they are considered certified and receive childbirth and lactation education.

UPMC is the first large-scale health care organization to financially support the DDI, bestowing grants that allow for doula training and free doula services. To date, UPMC Lititz has taught 36 women of color to become doulas and provided care to more than 60 women in Lancaster.

“We have so much interest from the Black and Brown community in Lancaster and we’ve only just begun. My dream is for every pregnant woman to have a doula – especially women of color,” says Dr. Livingston.

