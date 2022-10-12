Neighbors helping neighbors

A CommunityAid thrift store may not be the first place that comes to mind if you’re shopping for a grand piano, but maybe it should be.

CommunityAid operates six thrift stores in central Pennsylvania, and they’re all full of surprises, including items such as that grand piano, which was recently auctioned, and proceeds donated to a Central PA nonprofit.

On any given day, a CommunityAid shopping trip can yield just about anything, including brand-name clothing from the likes of Nordstrom Rack, Under Armour and Hollister, original artwork, collectibles, china cabinets, instruments and yes, even a kitchen sink.

“We have it all at CommunityAid,” says Marketing Director Matt Healy. “It really is a diverse melting pot of beautiful items that have been donated by the community.”

Just as beautiful is the good you do by shopping at a CommunityAid thrift store, because the revenue from all those purchases goes right back into the community in the form of grants and other charitable donations.

“When you shop at CommunityAid, it’s an unexpected value you can feel good about,” Healy says.

CommunityAid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that creates quality jobs across Central Pennsylvania, offers an affordable shopping experience at six thrift store and donation center locations, and helps hundreds of nonprofit partners further their work in the community.

CommunityAid gives back thousands of dollars every month to local nonprofits and charitable organizations, providing the critical financial resources they need to serve their communities. Since 2009, CommunityAid has given over $17 million back to the community through its support of its nonprofit partners.

“The money you spend goes right back into your community,” Healy says. “It’s really a unique opportunity to buy items you might find elsewhere at a great price…all while supporting and furthering your local community.”

Shopping at CommunityAid is not only an affordable experience, but a welcoming and pleasant one as well.

To help shoppers make the most of that experience, CommunityAid not only has great prices every day, but it also offers rotating dollar clearance tags, lowering the price of hundreds of different items to just $1 each day. There are also special discount days each week:

• Monday is Hero Day: 50% for firefighters, EMS, police, active-duty military, veterans, health care workers and clergy.

• Tuesday is Senior Day: 50% off for everyone 55 and older.

• Wednesday is Family Day: 50% off for EVERYONE.

• Thursday is Education Appreciation Day: 50% off for students, teachers, and all school employees. Must show ID.

In addition to those unexpected finds, each store also offers clothing for all ages and a wide selection of other items, including household goods, games, DVDs, books, craft items and more. Some items are brand-new, and others are gently used. The merchandise in each store varies depending on community donations, so you never know where that grand piano or kitchen sink might turn up.

Supporting CommunityAid’s mission of helping others is as easy as finding a bargain or an unexpected treasure at a CommunityAid thrift store. Shoppers can help even more by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar at the register in support of the CommunityAid Foundation, which awards grants to nonprofit partners who address barriers to issues related to housing, food and basic needs.

Of course, the power of every purchase would not be possible without all those who donate their new and gently used items to CommunityAid. Each store has its own donation center, open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The Lancaster store and donation center is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road.

Whether you are donating items or shopping in a CommunityAid store, you’re an important part of the cycle of neighbors helping neighbors.

“It starts with you, and the value is full circle,” Healy says. “It allows us to do a lot of amazing things.”

CommuntyAid’s Lancaster store and donation center is located at 31 Rohrerstown Road. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The donation center is open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CommunityAid also has thrift stores in Mechanicsburg, Hanover, York, Harrisburg and Selinsgrove. For more information visit communityaid.org