Need help with the day-to-day? These smart home products can save time and money

For the last 11 months, our homes have also become our offices, gyms, and classrooms. Home is not only where we sleep but also where we teach and learn. Every room has turned into a multi-functional space that allows us to forego our day-to-day routine. With homes working harder for us than ever before, more and more people are investing in smart home products to keep the maintenance easy. We have compiled a list of some of the top products to make the upkeep more manageable.
Amazon Alexa
When you think “smart house” think Amazon’s Alexa. These devices do it all. Alexa can stream music, research the internet, answer questions, and even tell funny jokes if you ask her to. The best part is she can easily connect to any other smart device throughout your home. She is also completely customizable. It is no wonder over 150 million Alexa devices have been sold in the U.S. alone. Learn more about the all-new Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa here.
SmartThermostat by ecobee
Invest in a smart thermostat and quickly see those utility bills drop. With Eco+ and SmartSensor features, this thermostat will automatically adjust your temperature according to indoor humidity, time-of-use energy prices, and based on if you’re home or away. It saves up to 23% on annual energy costs; which you can check on your free monthly energy report that compares your results to other homes in the area. Learn more about the SmartThermostat by ecobee here.
iRobot Roomba
Can you name a better device than one that cleans the house for you? Whether it be crumbs, pet hair, or messes in hard to reach places, the Roomba self-operating vacuum will make them disappear in seconds. It even gives the option of monthly payment plans making it affordable for every household. Learn more about the WiFi connected iRobot Roomba i7+ here.
SmartCamera by ecobee
Have a Zoom meeting for work but a toddler alone in the other room? Put your mind at ease with the SmartCamera with voice control. Stream live feeds of any room onto your smartphone to check in on your loved ones with round-the-clock coverage. Its two-way talk feature allows you to speak to anyone in the room and make intercom announcements throughout your household. Learn more about the SmartCamera here.
Switch+ by ecobee
Never worry about forgetting to turn your lights off again with a smart light switch. The Switch+ motion sensors will automatically turn the lights on and off depending if there are people in the room. Or, if you’re rushing out the door, simply say “lights off” and the built-in Alexa will do the rest. Connect the Switch+ to an outdoor light and have it automatically turn on at sunset and turn off whenever you choose. Learn more about Switch+ by ecobee here.
This article contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.