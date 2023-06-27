Navigating Retirement

As an Everence financial planner, Tim Jantz deals with numbers all the time, so it might seem ironic that he often encourages clients to spend less time dwelling on their “retirement number.”

People often focus on that magical number they need to reach in their retirement accounts without ever considering what they want to achieve with that money in retirement, Jantz says.

“This is really a significant life transition … not just a simple financial transition,” Jantz says. “It’s about being able to develop a lifestyle and support that lifestyle with your resources.”

Everence financial planners like Jantz and Mackenzie Snader help clients retire with confidence, maximizing their resources so they have more freedom to live joyfully, give generously and leave a legacy that aligns with their faith and values.

“Oftentimes our clients who are in that phase of life can be super intelligent, super motivated and high achievers,” Snader says. “But they kind of feel like they’re going to drive off a cliff. They can no longer see what the roadway ahead looks like.”

Jantz and Snader encourage clients to approach retirement more thoughtfully and intentionally in an environment where they can share their anxieties and concerns as well as their hopes and aspirations for the future.

“There's a growing group who are saying, ‘I want to be an authentic person. I want to be myself, and I want to find a way to live the life that up to this point has been unlived,’” Jantz says. “It’s only when financial planners are really tapping into that authenticity that they know how to help clients configure their resources to match the life they want to live.”

There are other factors to consider as well:

New costs: People often underestimate how much retirement will cost, Jantz says, partly because they neglect to factor in the value of employer benefits that they will now have to pay for on their own, such as medical premiums and prescription drug costs.

Making the most of your money: People get the most out of their retirement resources when they’re able to keep more of their after-tax dollars, and Everence has numerous tools to help. One of them is direct indexing investments, which allows clients to own stocks directly, rather than through a mutual fund. Direct indexing not only offers options for tax-saving investment strategies, but it also allows clients to customize a portfolio tailored to their own values. That could mean including or excluding companies based on a host of issues, from the environment to social practices.

Others: Retirement is a major step for the individual, but it affects the entire family system. Not all couples are ready to retire at the same time and in the same way. How do your retirement goals differ from those of your spouse or significant other? What is the impact on the next generation and beyond?

Legacy: Everence clients tend to be very generous, Snader says, whether they hope to fund college for grandchildren or support nonprofits that are meaningful to them. Sometimes that legacy means empowering others to give - not just their money but their time and talents.

Jantz has worked with one couple nearing retirement who hopes to give their children the financial freedom to pursue their own worthy causes. Snader is now helping those young adult children manage their finances so they can do just that.

“That family has been such a joy to work with,” she says. “I just love working with people who really want to make the world a better place. Starting with them so young has been a delight.”

That family exemplifies what Jantz sees as a growing trend known as the Palette of Life model or the idea of cycling in and out of work life to pursue other things of value, whether it’s volunteering, caring for young children or traveling. The younger generation has already embraced the idea that they don’t want to work 40 years, retire and hope they live long enough to enjoy it.

But even those on the cusp of retirement can benefit from that point of view.

“Retirement is not just arriving. You’re moving on in life, and it’s actually just a marker,” Jantz says. “It’s not the end. It’s a continuation of life, and that has to do with choices.”

Helping clients to not only make those choices but also to make them a reality is like putting together the pieces of a giant and very rewarding puzzle, he says.

“What Mackenzie and I have a great deal of fun with, and find meaning in, is putting together unique combinations that create a eureka moment for the client. It’s not impossible. They often can really do what they want to do,” Jantz says. “It’s very fulfilling for us, too.”

Visit Everence.com for more information.

