Elizabethtown native Dr. Jane Drobin has returned to her hometown to help Lancaster County patients get to the root cause of their health issues and take a more active role in their health and wellness.
Dr. Drobin will hold the grand opening of her practice, Naturopathic & Chiropractic Family Health LLC, 1255 S. Market St., Suite 101, Elizabethtown, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
A graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School and Elizabethtown College, Dr. Drobin holds Doctor of Chiropractic and Doctor of Naturopathic degrees from the National University of Health Sciences outside Chicago, Illinois.Through the principles of naturopathic and chiropractic medicine, Dr. Drobin’s goal is to guide, empower and educate her patients so that they experience optimal wellness and effective management of disease.
Naturopathic medicine treats the whole person, not just the signs and symptoms, and aims to heal the root cause of disease. Dr. Drobin treats her patients based on six naturopathic principals:
Do no harm: Use the least invasive, most natural therapies.
The healing power of nature:
Recognize the body’s inherent ability to heal itself.
Identify and treat the causes:
Look beyond the symptoms to the underlying cause.
Doctor as teacher:
Educate patients about how to achieve and maintain their health.
Treat the whole person:
Look at the body as a whole – mind, body and spirit.
Prevention:
Focus on overall health, wellness and disease prevention.
“I love treating the whole family,” Dr. Drobin says. “When I am asked what I love to treat, my answer is everything. Particularly, I see a lot of chronic disease, auto-immune disorders, musculoskeletal complaints, pregnancy, endocrine disorders, fertility, women’s health and gastro-intestinal disorders.”
She particularly enjoys treating women during their prenatal period and throughout their pregnancies, offering nutritional expertise as well as natural management for the musculoskeletal complaints that many pregnant women experience.
She also treats Lyme disease. “All conditions that walk through my door, I am certain that naturopathic and chiropractic medicine can help,” she says.
Dr. Drobin takes time to get to know the whole patient before designing an individualized treatment plan. She will typically spend about 90 minutes with a new patient on their initial visit, taking a detailed history and completing a comprehensive exam. She may also order functional and specialty lab tests.
As a chiropractor, Dr. Drobin incorporates not only adjustments, but also cupping, kinesiology tape, rehabilitation, instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM), pin and stretch massage technique, cold laser therapy and exercise.
Other treatment methods include lifestyle changes, such as nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management and hydration; botanicals, supplements, cell salts, tinctures, salves and UNDA compounds, as well as hydrotherapy.
Naturopathic and Chiropractic Family Health LLC also has an onsite dispensary where patients can purchase many of the recommended supplements, botanicals and other treatments. All are GMP certified and hand-picked by Dr. Drobin.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 717-381-5773, visit ncfamhealth.com or email ncfamhealth@gmail.com.