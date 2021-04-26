Natural Foods from the Heart of Lancaster County

Delton and Bridgett Good both grew up on Holstein farms, he in Lancaster County and she in Virginia. So when the couple married two years ago with a dream of finding just enough acres for a few cows, one might have guessed they’d end up with Holsteins.
But fate had other plans when Delton’s mother brought Bridgett along on a visit to Meadow View Jerseys, a 46-cow operation along South Farmersville Road in Leola that sells its own non-GMO raw milk and dairy products from a small self-serve store right on the farm.
“We’re going to do something just like this,” Bridgett recalls telling Delton after the visit. “We thought it would take forever to find a place.”
Little did they know that Meadow View’s owners would decide they wanted to sell just six months later. Suddenly the Goods had a house, a farm, 46 Jersey cows and a ready-made business.
The Goods spent six months of training with the previous owners to learn the ins and outs of the operation, which includes an onsite processing facility where they also produce yogurt, kefir, cheese and cheese curds.
They officially took over the farm in early 2020, right before the pandemic.
“COVID hit and we began selling out of milk like crazy,” Bridgett says, noting they would sometimes be out of the day’s supply before noon. “I think people wanted to go to smaller stores. I think farm-to-table is bigger now. They like to see the cows, see where it comes from, versus going to a regular supermarket and pulling it off the shelf.”
Indeed, Meadow View’s Jerseys are a highlight for many of those who drive up the gravel lane to visit the farm store. Thanks to a row of calf hutches adjacent to the store, customers can count on a vocal greeting from the newest members of the herd.
However, those customers are coming for more than a dose of cuteness. Meadow View’s raw milk and other products have had a loyal following thanks to the special type of Jersey cow the farm raises and its non-GMO, grass-fed practices. The Goods have done nothing to change that.
Meadow View’s Jerseys are bred to produce only one of the two proteins normally found in cow’s milk. That protein, A2, is gentler on the digestive system, making the milk a popular choice for customers who are lactose intolerant or who suffer from Crohn’s or irritable bowel syndrome, Bridgett says.
Raw milk also contains beneficial bacteria, enzymes and vitamins that the pasteurization process normally kills. Meadow View Jerseys has a state permit to sell raw milk, undergoes inspections three times a year and tests every batch onsite to ensure its safety, Bridgett says.
The same care goes into the production of the value-added dairy products sold in their store. That includes aged, raw milk block cheese in flavors like Parmesan, Gouda, cheddar, hot pepper, and garlic and chive; pasteurized yogurt in plain and maple vanilla flavors; kefir in five flavors including plain, black cherry, peach, blueberry and strawberry; and cheese curds, a popular grab-and-go snack in flavors like pizza or garlic and dill.
The farm store also carries pastured pork raised onsite, along with 100% grass-fed, GMO-free organic beef and grass-fed, chemical- and GMO-free chicken raised by nearby relatives. Other locally grown products sold at the store include free-range and non-GMO, soy-free, grass-fed eggs, raw honey, organic grains and baked goods.
Customers can also find Meadow View’s dairy products in about 20 small local grocery stores.
The farm store is open six days a week, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday. They accept cash or checks on a self-serve system.
Now that they can catch their breath after this first crazy pandemic year, the Goods are finally learning what their new “normal” might look like, Bridgett says. They’re also thinking of the future as they look at expanding product flavors and adding a line of drinkable yogurt.
What they won’t change is what has made Meadow View Jerseys a success, most notably its milk.
Dairy may be in the Goods’ blood, but for this pair raised on Holsteins, the switch to raw Jersey milk has been a pleasant surprise. So pleasant, in fact, that they started drinking 2.5 gallons a week between the two of them.
The combination of the raw production and Jersey milk’s naturally higher fat content are the keys. “It’s a lot richer and tastes a lot better,” Bridgett says. “We don’t do anything with it. It’s straight from the cow.”
Meadow View Jersey’s is located at 172 S. Farmersville Road, Leola. For more information, call 717-553-0953 or visit meadowviewjerseys.com or Meadowview Jerseys on Facebook.