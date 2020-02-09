Understanding A-Fib
More than two million Americans experience irregular, frequent heart beats caused by atrial fibrillation (A-Fib). Fortunately, with proper medical care, people with this common condition can lead active, healthy lives and avoid serious risks like chronic fatigue, stroke and heart failure.
It is important to partner with a cardiologist who can properly diagnose and explain atrial fibrillation, offer guidance on lifestyle choices, and manage your health on an ongoing basis. In many cases, people with A-Fib will be referred to an electrophysiologist—a cardiologist who has special training and expertise in heart rhythm management.
What is Atrial Fibrillation and Why Can it be Dangerous?
A-Fib is the most common type of irregular heartbeat, or arrhythmia. Normally, the heart beats in a strong, steady rhythm. With atrial fibrillation, the upper chambers (atria) of the heart may beat rapidly and irregularly, resulting in poor blood flow to the body.
This is dangerous because if the heartbeat isn’t strong and steady, blood can collect in the atria. Pooled blood is more likely to form clots which can travel to the brain, block blood flow, and cause a stroke. A-Fib can also lead to heart failure. This is why proper treatment, which may include medication, an ablation procedure, or surgical options, is so crucial.
Symptoms of A-Fib
Many people with A-Fib have no obvious warning signs or symptoms. Their condition is only discovered incidentally, during a physical exam or on a cardiac test like a pre-operative electrocardiogram (EKG). Others may experience the following symptoms:
- Heart palpitations
- Chest pain, pressure or discomfort
- Shortness of breath
- Lightheadedness
- Fatigue or lack of energy
- Exercise intolerance
4 Tips for Healthy Living Healthy
If you have A-Fib, your episodes of rapid heartbeat may surface occasionally, or you may have a chronic condition. Regardless, by seeing your cardiologist regularly, listening to your body, and taking some proactive steps, you can enhance your health and reduce your anxiety.
- Reduce stress: Focus on things you can control, and take time for activities you enjoy. Set a little time aside to read a book, practice yoga, or join a support group.
- Don’t smoke: Smoking increases blood pressure and makes the heart work harder.
- Get a good night’s rest: Experts recommend eight hours of sleep to relax the body and mind. If you have a sleep condition like sleep apnea—a major risk factor for atrial fibrillation—seek help to manage the condition. Sleep apnea, which causes people to repeatedly stop and start breathing while sleeping, contributes to or worsens cardiovascular disease.
- Watch your weight and waistline: Being overweight is a risk factor for A-Fib. Exercise regularly, limit salt, and avoid alcohol. The more pounds you lose, the healthier your heart will be.
More on Exercise and A-Fib: Is it Really Safe?
As noted above, exercise is important for people with A-Fib. It is also safe, as long as you exercise under a doctor’s supervision. Exercise may also benefit other conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol that contribute to heart disease. A cardiologist can advise on how to work exercise into your treatment plan, and whether there are certain types of exercise you should avoid.
Before beginning an exercise program, your doctor may suggest an EKG or stress test to determine the appropriate level of activity for you. You will likely be told to start slow and gradually increase the length and intensity of exercise.
It is possible your doctor may want you to exercise only under the supervision of a certified professional; perhaps at a hospital-based cardiac fitness group. But as long as your atrial fibrillation is being managed correctly and you feel good, there’s no reason you can’t exercise.
If you are you looking for a cardiologist to help you manage atrial fibrillation or other heart conditions, information is available at LGHealth.org/HeartGroup.
The Heart Group of Lancaster General Health provides comprehensive cardiology services in a welcoming and caring environment. The practice is recognized nationally for leading-edge treatments for heart failure, heart rhythm disorders, and lipid management (including extremely high cholesterol levels). In addition, The Heart Group helps patients prevent heart disease through educational programs and clinics.