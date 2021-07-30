View the Mutt Day photo contest winners!

In honor of National Mutt Day, our readers submitted over 240 photos of their favorite mutts. Competition was fierce for being crowned the most popular mutt, and Lucky J Gish emerged as the winner. Congratulations Lucky! Please enjoy this photo gallery of the top 10 vote getters, which is also published in LNP on July 31st.

