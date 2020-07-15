Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Must Haves for Summer

Max's Eatery

max drinks

Peanut Butter Cup Milkshake

Alcoholic or Non-Alcoholic Starting at $8

Electric Lemonade

Starting at $7

Sling Shot

Starting at $8

https://www.maxseatery.com/

The Shoppe at AK Interior

52983-Dog-Vases.jpg

Dog Vases

The Shoppe at AK Interiors

Starting at $30

http://akinteriorsllc.com/

Ville + Rue

062320-Ville-_-Rue-01.jpg

Tall Tumbler- $34.50

Water Bottle - $34.50

Wine Tumbler - $29.50

https://villeandrue.com/

Kauffman’s Fruit Farm & Market

cider-(7).jpg

Apple Cider

Preservative & additive free, no added sugar, & kosher certified. Pure, nutritious, & delicious

$5.00/Gallon (At our retail store in BIH)

1151868959

Home Grown Peaches

Over 40 sweet & juicy varieties grown right here in Bird-In-Hand, Lancaster County

Prices Vary

https://www.kauffmansfruitfarm.com/

Wizard Lock & Safe

Wizard-Lock-03.jpg

Skeeter Hawk Mosquito Carabiner

Wizard Lock & Safe

$9.99

Skeeter Hawk Mosquito Wristband

$9.99

Wizard-Lock-05.jpg

Assorted Key Designs

Starting at $4

https://www.wizardlock.com/

Paramount Pout By Carter Lynn

Paramount-Pout-02.jpg

Color Correcting Tinted Moisturizer

Enjoy sheer coverage and color correcting benefits with this sun protectant tinted moisturizer

$45

Self-Tanning Bronzing Coconut Milk

Get a gorgeous golden glow with a streak-free application with this moisturizing, anti-aging self-tanner

$50

https://senesite.senegence.com/paramountpout

