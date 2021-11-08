Music for Fresh Eyes and a Fresh Start

Autumn is a time of personal reflection and brilliant color. The Lancaster Symphony Orchestra will embrace the pensive season of change by inviting audiences to consider what happens when the familiar is reimagined and the future is approached with a new focus. Guest conductor Delta David Gier will lead performances of the November Masterwork series reVision, the second of four music director finalists visiting Lancaster.

The program will feature two works by contemporary Puerto Rican-born composer Roberto Sierra: Sinfonietta for Strings and Sinfonía No. 4. Sierra has a knack for infusing traditional symphonic forms with Latin color, rhythm, and inspiration. This is not your great-great-grandparents’ classical music. The first movement of his Sinfonietta loosely follows a traditional structure used in western classical music – sonata-allegro form. However, from the start, salsa rhythms collide with Caribbean rhythms and melodies. “The second movement evokes the Puerto Rican danza, a very popular piano genre during the nineteenth century,” Sierra explains. “A very quick scherzo-like movement follows. . .The work closes as it started, with the propulsion of Caribbean infused rhythms.”

In his Sinfonía No. 4, Sierra reimagines a classic German symphony. The conventional pattern of two competing melodies which are developed and restated is nowhere to be found. Instead, themes are introduced and reimagined immediately, gradually building “layers of sound.” Sierra notes that a fragment of a melody “heard at the fringes of the first movement” becomes the core of the second movement. “The concept of memory has become an important aspect of my recent work,” Sierra states. The third movement, a bolero, includes contrasts of fast music occurring within slow passages and vice versa. In the final movement, “structure devours structure. . . At the end, the process becomes one not of transformation but of transcreation; a term which describes the process of adapting a message from one language to another, while maintaining its intent, style, tone, and content.”

Sierra was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, and studied at the National Conservatory in San Juan, the Royal College of Music in London, the Musikhochschule in Hamburg, Germany, and several other prestigious institutions. He has received several honors and awards including the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Music (2003), election to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2010), and the Tomás Luis de Victoria Prize 2017, Spain’s highest honor to a Spanish or Latin-American composer.

Sierra’s works of reimagining pair well with Sergei Rachmaninoff’s vast and romantic Second Symphony. The premiere and reception of his First Symphony in 1897 were, in a word, disastrous. While the material was harshly criticized (one reviewer said it “Would have brought ecstasy to the inhabitants of hell.”), it certainly wasn’t helped by the allegedly intoxicated conductor leading the orchestra. Rachmaninoff fell into a deep, three-year depression, writing no new music during that time and eventually seeking treatment through hypnotherapy. Nine years later, the refocused composer shook off his demons in a classic comeback, his Second Symphony.

Performances of reVision will take place on Friday, November 12 at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 13 at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster. Preceding the weekend performances, the Symphony will present its second LSO Neighborhood Series, Inside Look with Composer Roberto Sierra, on Thursday, November 11 at 7:00 pm. This free/pay-what-you-can performance will include selections from the reVision concert with commentary by Roberto Sierra and Delta David Gier. This relaxed, hour-long concert will allow the community to connect more deeply with the music, its creators, and each other. The Neighborhood Series is general admission: tickets are not required, and availability is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For the dreamers, the inventors, the romantics, the overcomers, this concert is not to be missed.

Tickets and additional information about the LSO’s 75th anniversary season can be found at lancastersymphony.org or by calling the LSO office at (717) 291-6440.