MOYA, MASTER OF DECEPTION

Effective Lefty Setup Man Works His Own Game

The left arm dangles and rotates. It’s serves as the hypnotist’s watch on a chain. Looking to lull someone to sleep, in this case an opposing batter.

Then, Gabriel Moya has the sign. The ball is in the glove. Sometimes, that pitch comes right away. Other times, it might take a while. The leg might kick. He might hesitate. If there is a runner at first base, he might throw over six or seven times. It’s all about disrupting the timing of the batter.

Make no mistake, when Moya is on the mound, the tempo of the game is his. It does not belong to the hitter, the baserunner or anyone else. He is creative and a master of deception. If you understand his craft, you thoroughly enjoy the show. When the Barnstormers are on the road, he draws the wrath from the crowd and gets the “Boooring” and “Quit stallin’” jeers from the sound operator.

The Venezuela native is the antithesis to today’s power game in relief. Unlike Donald Goodsons and Scott Shumans of the world, he does not hit 97 on the radar gun. Throw those numbers out. It’s not his style.

When Moya is on the mound, you will get changeup at 78. Slider at 80. Pitches moving this way and that. Just when the master of mind control has you under his spell, he deals that fastball up and in. It might only register 90 or 91 on the radar gun, but, when set up and placed properly, it must seem like 100.

“Moya’s style is unique,” said manager Ross Peeples. “He does a lot of things that frustrate hitters while they’re in the box. He kinda pitches backwards to a point.”

On his trip upward to the Major Leagues, Moya had an incredible season in the Class AA Southern League in 2017. He was untouchable. That season began at Jackson, when Moya worked in the Arizona Diamondbacks system. In 34 games, he worked 43.2 innings and struck out 68 batters. That drew the eye of the Minnesota Twins, who dealt catcher John Ryan Murphy to get him.

Moya continued his Southern League dominance with Chattanooga. He was 2-0 and struck out 19 batters in 14.2 innings. Overall, he had a 6-1 record and 0.77 ERA and averaged 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings. He saved 24 games. It also earned the lefty a big league callup. He made 42 big league appearances for the Twins.

Now, he is a Barnstormer, doing what he does best. Mesmerizing hitters and proving that you do not need to impress the radar gun to get the better of them.

