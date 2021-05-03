Mother’s Day Gifts for Every Type of Mom

It’s easy to fall back on the generic Mother’s Day gift staples each year. Flowers, a card, a framed piece of your kid’s artwork. But, if you want to dig a little deeper, here are some gift ideas for every type of Mom out there.
For The Gardener:
This beautiful tote basket is filled with planting seeds, herbal teas, botanical soaps, a new pair of gardening gloves, and other treats that make it the perfect gift to give just in time for gardening season.
For The Empty Nester:
Have all the kids moved out recently? Or are they all grown up and now have kids of their own? Create a photobook filled with family pictures for her to page through whenever she’s feeling extra nostalgic.
For the Sports Fanatic:
Gift your Mom some new sports apparel for her favorite team’s upcoming season! Fanatics.com has an array of merchandise to choose from for almost every professional and college sports team.
For the Mom with a Sweet Tooth:
For the Mom that can’t ever say no to a chocolate chip cookie or will always order dessert if it’s offered, look no further than the Simply Chocolate box. The artisan truffles with flavor-infused ganache centers, this gift will be sure to satisfy any craving.
For the Healthy Eater:
Not all gift baskets have to be filled with sweets. Treat Mom to this refreshing edible fruit arrangement. With juicy flower-shaped pineapples, perfectly ripe cantaloupe and strawberries – it’s a guilt-free gift the whole family can enjoy.