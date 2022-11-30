More Than a Baseball Stadium; Clipper Magazine Stadium Rings in the Holidays with Christmas Spirit Light Show and Christmas Tree Lane

Clipper Magazine Stadium is in full swing getting ready for the 2022 holiday season. A seemingly fast transition from warm summer nights enjoying baseball, to hundreds of thousands of Christmas lights being assembled stadium-wide in preparation for the Christmas Spirit Light Show. The Christmas Spirit Light show is a one-mile-long, custom-built light display, synchronized with music, enjoyed from the warmth and comfort of your vehicle. For the fifth consecutive year, the Christmas Spirit Light Show will cheerfully open the week of Thanksgiving, starting November 25th, and runs through the month of December. Each year, the Christmas Spirit Light Show selects a non-profit to give back a portion of their profits to. This year, they have partnered with Power Packs Projects; an organization whose mission is to fight hunger amongst students across the Lancaster and Lebanon areas. Tickets start at $25 per vehicle and can be purchased on the Christmas Spirit Light Show Website www.christmasspiritlightshows.com

Additionally, this winter, the stadium will be welcoming more than a hundred non-profits participating in Christmas Tree Lane presented by ProMedica. Christmas Tree Lane is a display of trees each decorated and representing a non-profit organization. As you walk along the concourse you may vote for trees at $1 each and each vote is a direct donation towards that organization of which the tree represents. While on site, you can meet and have a photo taken with Santa courtesy of LCM Subaru, enjoy warm holiday beverages at the stadium’s Broken Bat and listen to carolers from local area schools and choir groups presented by the PA Army National Guard. Christmas Tree Lane will be open every Thursday through Sunday from December 1st until December 23rd. Santa will be on site every night of the event, and on December 16th a special reindeer guest will be joining in the fun as well courtesy of Members 1st. There is no fee to enter, however it is asked you come with your giving spirit in support of the non-profits participating in the event.

Clipper Magazine Stadium is excited to welcome you, your family, and your friends this winter at the many holiday festivities taking place on site all presented by Haller Enterprises. For more information about the events, purchasing tickets, schedules, and more please visit the Lancaster Barnstormers website at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com