Minimally Invasive Vascular Treatment Removes Blood Clots and Relieves Symptoms

If you suffer from Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT), there is an innovative procedure that sounds complicated, but could provide a simple solution.

Brian Cronin, DO, vascular surgeon, UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, is one of the few experts in our region trained to perform a surgery known as percutaneous mechanical venous thrombectomy. The minimally invasive procedure has proven successful in treating the symptoms of DVT in qualified patients.

When a blood clot forms, it consists of a jelly-like substance which is easy to remove. Over time, it becomes thicker and forms collagen which sticks to the delicate vein walls. Once the collagen hardens and becomes more like a scar, it can’t be scraped away easily, which is why the procedure is most effective in the early stages.

A thrombectomy removes a blood clot(s) from the veins, thereby restoring normal blood flow. Tiny incisions are made, often behind the knee, allowing a thin wire and basket to gain access and remove the blood clot(s), while not causing damage to other structures.

“The typical patient presents with acute (sudden) pain along with swelling in their legs. While there are genetic predispositions to DVT, other risk factors include limited activity (often during long car rides or flights), smoking, recent surgery, or trauma,” says Dr. Cronin.

As a result, these patients have difficulty walking and experience significant pain and swelling prompting them to see a doctor.

Traditionally, clots are treated with blood thinners (anticoagulants) in a doctor’s office or Emergency Department. At UPMC, a dedicated vascular lab assesses patients in collaboration with a vascular surgeon. Once diagnostic testing is completed, the surgeon may prescribe an oral medication, recommend a thrombectomy, or an alternate treatment option.

“People can modify their risk of developing DVT by not smoking, managing a healthy weight, and modifying exercise levels. This, along with avoiding sitting for hours while traveling without leg movement lowers the risk of blood clots,” says Dr. Cronin.

For more information about vascular care in Lancaster, Lebanon, and Lititz, call 717-735-7410 or visit UPMC.com/CentralPAHeart.