Men of Iron Celebrating 15 Years of Impact

Men of Iron is a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of men through mentorship and has a vision to change a culture one man at a time. Bryan and Heather Zeamer founded Men of Iron in 2006 as a passion project to help men live their best lives through accountability, balance and spiritual growth. Progress is achieved through mentorship in Men of Iron's "Five F Framework": faith, family, friends, fitness and finances.

Men of Iron has experienced significant growth as an organization and success in its mission, and it has a bold plan to become a worldwide leader in men’s mentorship.

“For the last 10 years we've worked with over 50 church partners who want to make men's mentorship a priority,” says President and CEO Garret Barbush. “Our new initiative is to meet men where they're at, which is why we are developing a platform to match mentors and protégés. A guy can fill out a profile to be vetted to become a mentor, or a guy can fill out a profile to become a protégé. Men can meet in person or online, which means a guy can mentor another guy from anywhere around the world. Our goal is to reach as many men as possible who desire accountability, balance and a solid relationship with God.

“What is unique about Men of Iron is that we’ve established our mentorship model as a protégé-driven process,” Barbush adds. “Good mentors don’t just tell someone what to do. Instead, mentors need to ask really good questions so proteges can come to conclusions on their own.”

Men of Iron is hosting a dinner event, Iron Sharpens Iron, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 19th at the Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. The evening will celebrate 15 years of improving the lives of men through mentorship. This will be an uplifting experience full of personal stories from men who have been mentors and protégés, testifying to the powerful impact this program has had on their lives. The evening will include a silent auction, a fantastic meal, testimonies of men and a few words from Men of Iron's founders and staff.

The keynote speaker will be Super Bowl-winning NFL coach Tony Dungy, who mentored many young men over the course of his career. Dungy retired from coaching in 2009 and has devoted his energies to supporting men’s development through writing best-selling books, on-going mentoring and connecting with organizations like Men of Iron.

To purchase tickets to this inspirational evening, or to become a sponsor, visit menofiron.org/ironsharpensiron/. Use discount code IRON25 for a $25 discount per ticket.