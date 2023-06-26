Meet Harper Headland – Schreiber Ambassador for 2023

Right out of college, Harper Headland’s mom, Kirsten, worked for the Circle of Friends Academy at Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development. She saw firsthand how the therapists went above and beyond to serve the families in their care.

When Harper was 6 months old and needed early intervention services, Kirsten knew just who to call. She began working with Therapy Director Angie Rice, an occupational therapist, to help Harper overcome extreme oral aversion due to prolonged use of a nasojejunal tube - a type of feeding tube that enters through the nose, goes through the stomach and ends in the small intestine.

Harper, now 3, has made tremendous progress. Due to her ongoing medical issues, Harper would overcome one obstacle only to be presented with a new set of challenges. “Her therapists were always adjusting and pivoting to find new approaches to best address the ever-changing challenges,” Kirsten says. “In fact, Angie worked separately with Harper to address some hyperactivity and sensory issues that were also a huge component of her feeding challenges.”

At age 2, Harper began working with Becca Lopez for speech therapy as she was only able to say about 10 words, most of them being family member and pet names. Harper adores Becca, and the family is grateful for the combination of in-home and center-based speech therapy services. “Harper is now a little talking machine and the most expressive little lady!” Kirsten says. She's currently working on talking in longer sentences, three-syllable words and overall intelligibility.

Harper also attends Schreiber’s S.T.A.R.S Preschool, a program that focuses on reverse mainstreaming – where kids with special needs learn and play alongside their typically developing peers. This is learning that Harper will undoubtedly use in her new role of big sister.

Adopt a Duckie for Kids like Harper

Schreiber’s annual Duckie Race is their biggest fundraiser of the year and is essential to their ability to provide services.

For every hour of services that Schreiber provides, they expend $74 more than the reimbursement they receive. Our generous community fills that funding gap. Schreiber served 4,000 children last year and has more than 500 on its waiting list. You can help local kids by adopting a duckie or by becoming a Schreiber Partner and sharing duckie adoption information with your friends, neighbors, and employer.

Duckie adoptions start on June 25 with a kickoff event at 1 p.m. at the Lancaster Barnstomers game. Every year hundreds of Schreiber friends join the fun by picking up tickets and bags of duckies. We hope you join us this year because Schreiber has set an ambitious goal of 25,000 duckie adoptions. More duckie adoptions mean that more kids receive life-changing services.

There are three levels of duckie adoption packages:

• One duckie: $5

• Quack Packs: 6 duckies for $25

• Flock of Duckies: 24 duckies for $100

On Sunday, Sept. 10, Schreiber will host the duckie race festival at Lancaster County Central Park with games, food trucks, and fun activities for all ages. Five-thousand ceremonial ducks will be released into the Conestoga River from the Strawberry Street Bridge.

From there, the duckies will race to the finish line.

Winners will be chosen at random with the top adopter earning a cash prize. Schreiber Partners who adopt out the most duckies will get a chance at additional prizes. But the best prize of all is knowing that you helped local kids get the services they need to live a happy, thriving life.

To volunteer, donate, or adopt a duckie go to Schreiberpediatric.org.

