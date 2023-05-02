Meet Graeme Flynn – Schreiber Ambassador for 2023

For many of us, the ability to communicate is so easy and natural that we take it for granted. But children with autism often have great difficulty expressing their most basic wants and needs, creating a challenge for their friends, teachers and especially their parents.

Graeme Flynn and his parents, Chris and Alicia, know those challenges well. Graeme is an energetic 6-year-old boy with a brilliant smile. Because of his courage, determination and success, he’s been named one of this year’s community ambassadors for the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development.

Diagnosed with autism at age 2, Graeme was unable to make eye contact and could not talk much, even to his parents. This condition meant Graeme had difficulty telling his mom and dad the simplest things – when he was hungry, when he wanted to watch TV, when his throat was sore or his belly ached.

“I realized Graeme’s speech was not up to par,” Alicia says. “His doctor gave us a prescription for therapy. “I knew about Schreiber. I knew it turns no one away.”

“We were on waitlists for more than six months,” Chris says. “The demand for these services far outweighs the available resources.”

But as other children completed their treatment, spaces opened up for Graeme. Within a year, four Schreiber therapists were giving him one-on-one treatments weekly. A physical therapist helped him strengthen his body. An occupational therapy taught him basic life skills.

A behavioral therapist gave him techniques to understand and get along with others. And a speech therapist improved his ability to communicate his thoughts and ideas, his wants and needs.

The therapists at Schreiber are different than those in hospital settings, Alicia says. “In the first few sessions, they established a loving relationship with Graeme. They got to know his needs. They got to know him as a person. I knew they were helping him to be the best person he could be.”

Now Graeme can better handle the frustrations of daily life. He can play and make friends with children his age. He’s willing to try new foods.

Of all these milestones in his development, that last one was huge, Alicia says. “During the beginning of the pandemic, he would only eat one kind of bread and one kind of deli turkey, both virtually impossible to find. Now he’ll eat any bread, often with butter or olive oil,” she says. He likes any deli turkey, rotisserie chicken, ham, cheese, rice, sweet peppers, grapes, cucumbers, or anything crunchy.

“Graeme has an amazing relationship with his therapists,” Alicia says. “They love him, and they care about him. They understand him and adjust his therapy to his personal situation.”

His behavioral therapist first met Graeme over the computer during the pandemic. They bonded while playing games, making art, and listening to music.

“Her conversations getting to know him blew me away,” Alicia says. “She quickly understood who he is. It was then I knew we really were in the right place.”

The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is the only independent outpatient therapy center for children in Lancaster and surrounding counties. It was founded in 1936 by Edna Schreiber, a local nurse with a passion for helping children learn to walk again after having polio. Today, Schreiber continues to provide world-class children’s therapeutic services in a loving, non-institutional environment.

The number of children needing its services grows each year. It served 3,400 children five years ago and 4,000 last year. It now has more than 500 on its wait lists.

About 95% of the children who receive therapy at the Schreiber center are covered in part by Medicaid. But only in part. For every hour of therapy for a child, the center expends $74 more than the reimbursement it receives. Generous donations from across the community make up the difference.

This year, on top of its current services, Schreiber has launched a $12.4 million building campaign, an increase from the project’s original $10M price tag, due to increased construction costs. It is expanding its facility and endowment so more children can receive needed therapy without excessive wait-list delays.

The new three-story, 14,700-square-foot addition and renovation of the existing center will provide eight new treatment rooms, helping to ensure that kids receive the care they need as soon as they need it. The building also will contain a new physical therapy gym and, outside it, a sensory garden will help children with sensory overload become comfortable encountering objects with new textures, smells, sounds, tastes or sights.

Schreiber staff make therapy fun for children, says Angie Rice, director of therapy services. As parents see their children enjoying themselves, making progress, gaining physical, mental and emotional strength, their family lives settle into a normal pattern.

“This new building will help us bring that normalcy to as many families as possible,” she says.

But while Schreiber grows, it will retain the intimacy and personal connections among child, parents and therapists that have become its hallmark.

“Schreiber has become family,” Alicia says. “I’m not sure where we would be without it.”

