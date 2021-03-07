Making the Right Connections in Lancaster & Beyond

Making the right connections is key to business success, and Grudi Associates has been helping businesses do just that for nearly three decades. A leading provider of Telecom & IT services to businesses and organizations in central PA and beyond, Grudi Associates was founded in 1992 as a cellular phone and long-distance business. It has grown into a premier provider of Telecom & IT services in Central PA and beyond.
Today, Grudi Associates provides businesses with extensive services, from wireless, hosted phone systems, internet bandwidth and cyber security to outsourced management of PCs, servers, desktops, cloud connections, networks, mobility and more.
“We’ve come a long way since the early days,” says Walt Grudi, CEO of Grudi Associates. “Our incredible team is laser-focused on solving business challenges and helping our customers succeed. Our guiding principle is to make good things happen for other people, and that’s what we do every day.”
At the core of Grudi Associates is its Managed Solutions, a comprehensive, outsourced set of services that help businesses get the most for their telecom & IT expenditures. It includes Mobility Managed Solutions, covering everything from invoice management to the acquisition, provisioning and support of mobile devices, and Voice, Data & Cloud Managed Solutions, addressing many needs, from invoice management, inventory management, service procurement and implementation, to help desk, contract management, billing dispute resolutions and more.
“Many businesses lack the bandwidth or expertise to deal with Telecom & IT challenges,” says Grudi. “They pay too much, have suboptimal services, lack security and have overwhelmed IT staffs. Managed Solutions addresses all those issues and lets companies focus on their core business needs. Typically, Managed Solutions saves businesses up to 35% on their Telecom & IT expenses.”
Grudi stresses that his company is a results-oriented, customer-centric firm, built on growing long-term, high-value relationships. While he lists a wide array of clients, key industries include banking and financial, healthcare, manufacturing, construction, logistics and retail.
Grudi Associates partners with Lancaster Chamber to offer Grudi Advantage, a Telecom & IT program that benefits Members and the Chamber. Members can receive excellent prices, expert Telecom & IT assistance and generous annual cash-back dividends. Lancaster Chamber also receives a financial benefit. Walt Grudi was named the 2020 Lancaster Chamber Small Businessperson of the Year. In addition, Grudi Associates is an active sponsor of Lancaster Chamber, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and more.
For more information about how Grudi Assoicates can help you call 717-838-5022 or visit www.grudiassociates.com.
For more information about the Grudi Advantage visit www.grudiadvantage.com