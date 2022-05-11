Making Musical Magic at the Fulton

“Where words fail, music speaks”

- Hans Christian Anderson

It is dark in the The Fulton Theatre orchestra pit, with bundled wires, exposed plywood, chipped paint and questionable carpet. A folded metal stepladder leaned against the wall leads to the podium where conductor Ben McNaboe waits for “The Sound of Music” to begin. It’s one minute to showtime, and the 12 musicians below seem relaxed as they chat softly and check their phones. At the last second, with a subtle cue from McNaboe, they snap their instruments into place and immediately play the opening score in perfect accord, gracefully, effortlessly.

Day after day, night after night, performing hidden from view, this team of professionals brings life and joy to The Fulton’s live shows. Their subterranean location is not a negative; it’s an essential ingredient.

“The goal is that the music is a layer of the magic,” McNaboe says. “We are the atmosphere of the story.”

Being out of sight helps make the magic happen.

However, being out of sight risks becoming out of mind. Other comparably sized regional theaters have cut musical staff for financial reasons, McNaboe says. Such theaters have replaced musicians with pre-recorded soundtracks that cannot replicate the emotion and responsiveness of live performance.

As music supervisor and resident conductor, McNaboe’s mission is to elevate the profile of the music, which has unusually strong support at The Fulton, he says.

“I feel very fortunate that Marc Robin (The Fulton’s executive artistic producer) is a musician,” McNaboe says. “He is a composer, so he appreciates music and doesn’t want it to go away.”

McNaboe also notes that The Fulton’s board president, Elliot Sterenfeld, has a deep appreciation for music and supports the players. “I have leadership that speaks my language,” he says.

As a result, audiences at The Fulton are treated to profoundly skilled musical performers at the peak of their abilities.

Being a theater musician requires flexibility, time management and a willingness to juggle. An average show schedule includes nine performances per week, with as many as five shows over the course of a weekend. The musicians are expected to master the score on their own time. They have only two rehearsals before opening night. On days with both a matinee and an evening show, musicians don’t have time for their other jobs. And all the musicians do have other jobs. Here’s a look at just a few:

Janine Thomas, a 47-year veteran clarinetist and flautist, has been with The Fulton for decades. The child of a clarinetist, Thomas always knew that her calling was music. For many years she played in three different area symphonies while also teaching generations of students the fine art of clarinet fingering. In the pit, she is a mix of comedian and mother hen, lavishing praise on her fellow performers while giggling about naughty nicknames she has had during different shows. “I am inspired by my colleagues,” Thomas says. “We bring out the best in each other, and we feel like family.”

Percussionist Jaren Angud is in a commercial band that plays corporate events and weddings. He also plays as a session musician and at his church. And if that weren’t enough, Angud also runs a personal training business for which his biceps are an eye-popping endorsement. Angud says The Fulton has been incredibly supportive of percussion, more so than other theaters.

Musicians everywhere are expected to purchase their own instruments, which can be expensive and, for percussion, cumbersome to transport. “Ben (McNaboe) arranged for the purchase of timpani and bells, which is a huge deal,” Angud says.

Cellist Sara Male’s day jobs include teaching music at Franklin & Marshall College, running a private studio, playing in the York, Lancaster, Allentown and Harrisburg symphonies, and playing in chamber music ensembles. She’s also on the board of directors of the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra. “As a musician, you really feel that intense schedule, but you are also constantly aware of a feeling of gratitude for being able to play,” Male says.

When she’s not playing first violin at The Fulton, Jessica Kling is Hempfield School District’s elementary orchestra teacher with responsibility for 185 budding musicians. Kling also plays in other area pit orchestras and travels as far as Arcadia University outside Philadelphia to play. For Kling, music is both her career and her hobby. On weekends when she has five shows to play, she is doing what she loves: “Our job is to support the magic and emotion that the audience feels in a way that they don’t even notice.”

What is lost in musical theater if you don’t have musicians? You lose the alchemy that happens in live performance when actors and musicians feed off each other’s energy.

“I’ve been to shows with canned music and I can tell the actors and singers are limited in what they can do because they have to match the music. It’s set,” Kling says. “Whereas we are able to have a musical dialogue, a conversation, during each show.”

In a word, without the musicians, you lose the magic.

