Unless you have a severe overbite or crooked teeth, you probably haven’t given much thought to occlusion, or how teeth meet when the upper and lower jaws come together. But occlusion is far more important than you might think. When you neglect the proper alignment of your teeth and jaws, there’s more to lose than just a beautiful smile:
Cavities: Crooked or misaligned teeth can make flossing difficult, leading to cavities that eat away at healthy teeth.
Chewing and digestive issues: When upper and lower teeth do not come together correctly, they cannot properly chew food. Swallowing large pieces of food is not only a choking hazard, but also can cause digestive problems.
Tooth loss: Poor alignment can cause excessive stress and wear on teeth, resulting in damage or tooth loss.
Periodontal (gum) disease: Excessive wear and tear, along with the difficulty of maintaining good oral hygiene, can affect gums, too. Left untreated, periodontal disease can lead to tooth loss, infection and other serious health issues.
Speech difficulties: Misaligned teeth can affect your ability to shape your mouth to form sounds.
Self-esteem: Children and adults with crooked teeth may smile less often and avoid social situations because they feel self-conscious.
BE PROACTIVE
Orthodontists are specially trained to diagnose, prevent and correct problems related to misaligned teeth and jaws. Children should have their first checkup with an orthodontist as early as age 6, when they are most likely to benefit from proactive treatment, says Michael Tomchick, CEO of Smilebuilderz in Lancaster.
Proactive, or phase 1, treatment is crucial because it can address the potential causes of malocclusion before they become a bigger problem. For instance, treating a younger child with a palate expander before their upper jaw fuses together may actually correct an occlusion problem without the need for braces. An orthodontist can also address negative behaviors like thumb-sucking and tongue-thrusting before they cause alignment issues.
KNOW YOUR OPTIONS
If braces are in the future, you have choices:
Metal: There’s actually very little metal left in the mix these days, and they’re available in a rainbow of colors. “It’s almost like a status symbol now, where it used to be a stigma,” Tomchick says. “Kids want to be seen with their metal braces and color ties.” Think orange and black for Halloween or the colors of your high school sports team.
Ceramic: These use the same bracket and wire system as metal braces, but they are less noticeable because brackets are either tooth-colored or clear.
Invisalign: A custom-made mouthguard-type tray that fits over the teeth.
Invisible (lingual): They are similar to traditional braces, but they are mounted on the back of the teeth. They are not an option for everyone.
YOU’RE NEVER TOO OLD
Orthodontics isn’t just for kids and teens. Adults can have occlusion issues for a number of reasons. Maybe they never had braces as children. Or they neglected to wear a retainer after treatment, causing teeth to shift back to their original position. Tooth loss and overcrowding wisdom teeth can also affect alignment. Bones and facial structure can change as we age, too. The good news: corrective treatment time for adults is often shorter than for children.
