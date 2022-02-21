Looking forward to another great year

Argires Marotti Neurosurgical Associates of Lancaster’s team of doctors are prepared to provide various non-surgical pain relief to patients utilizing various modern treatments.

Our award-winning Neurosurgical team was founded by Dr. Perry Argires and Dr. Lou Marotti. Both have been consistently voted the Best of Lancaster County.

Dr. John Smith helps patients improve the quality of their daily lives through innovative pain management techniques. “Regenerative medicine is a unique focus in which a patient uses their own body’s healing ability,” he explained. “For example, we use platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, which are a concentration of a patient’s own platelets, to accelerate the healing of injured tendons, ligaments, muscles and joints. This is a great option for patients who have arthritis, or tendon, joint or muscle pain.”

Dr. Steven M. Falowski, honored to be elected to the Board of Directors of the International Neuromodulation Society provides spinal cord stimulation when nonsurgical pain treatment options have failed to provide sufficient relief. Spinal cord stimulators may be used to treat or manage different types of chronic pain, including back pain, post-surgical pain, arachnoiditis, nerve-related pain, peripheral vascular disease, complex regional pain syndrome, pain after an amputation, and visceral abdominal pain and perineal pain. Spinal cord stimulation can improve overall quality of life and sleep, and reduce the need for pain medicines. It is typically used along with other pain management treatments, including medications, exercise, physical therapy and relaxation methods.

Neurologist, Dr. Jarod B. John is able to offer a variety of services to patients ranging from medical management of migraines and headaches to procedures such as Botox, EEG, and EMG. He has a deep understanding of the feeling of helplessness a patient and family can experience when dealing with a neurological disorder. His goal is to help patients and their loved ones navigate this confusing and scary time and to provide a successful plan to improve their lives. This diverse group of dedicated physicians and staff offers a unique blend of neurological, neurosurgical, and pain management care all under one roof.

