Locally owned and operated, Renovations & Additions (R&A) Magazine, Lancaster County’s Home Improvement Guide, which has been published quarterly since 2007, is excited to announce that in addition to its printed full-color magazine it is now available online in a full-scale digital edition.
For those not familiar, R&A Magazine is a free consumer publication available at numerous Lancaster County locations, dedicated to providing valuable home improvement information to the area’s current and future homeowners.
What most distinguishes R&A Magazine from its syndicated counterparts is the magazine’s editorial content. Rather than articles written by nationally-syndicated authors, R&A’s content is contributed by Lancaster County’s own home improvement professionals and suppliers. Readers are introduced to, and learn from, the area’s finest who share their local experiences and expertise on projects completed here in our own backyard. Ranging from roofing to flooring, kitchens to baths, home expansions to redesign of existing space, windows to doors, heating to cooling, electrical to plumbing, window treatments to décor, curb appeal to landscaping, R&A Magazine continues to provide a broad range of home improvement information—imparting inspiration along the way with some awesome project photography!
And while R&A Magazine is dedicated exclusively to home improvement and those in the local home improvement industry, the focus is on hiring local professionals to get the job done right. Those looking for information on do-it-yourself projects will need to look elsewhere.
According to publisher and founder, Patrick Kiely of Lancaster, supplementing the printed magazine with the new digital version, has the potential of expanding R&A readership to a whole new group of home improvement consumers. Of particular note, Kiely points out that from the new digital edition, consumers can access participating advertisers via links (phone and website) directly from each ad within the magazine.
Although the COVID-19 shutdown cancelled R&A’s spring edition, a restart of the magazine is scheduled for the summer edition coming out in late July. And yes, with the new safety precautions necessitated by the virus, local home improvement professionals are back doing what they do best…making Lancaster County homes more efficient, more functional, and way more beautiful than ever before!
For more information including access to the new digital edition, please visit www.RandAMagazine.com.