Local Business Marketing Stimulus Program - First Quarter 2021

LNP saw a tremendous response to 2020's matching grant program--we were able to assist many businesses by doubling their marketing efforts for the last quarter of 2020. As we head into the new year, and the COVID19 virus continues to negatively impact businesses in Lancaster, we are rolling out a second grant program--this time reserving $250,000 in matching funds.
Ready to apply? Click here.
Funds will be allocated to local Lancaster County businesses, up to a maximum value of $7,500, to double the businesses's marketing budget in the first quarter of 2021.
The matching award may be used for advertising in print and in selected digital formats with LNP Media Group. Businesses will be encouraged to develop a multi-channel marketing plan for maximum impact.
“We’re a local business, too, and we know how hard it has been for our local business partners,” said Christine Stahl, Director of Sales. “Restaurants are still only allowed to operate at half capacity, tourism is way down, and businesses throughout the County are struggling.”
“For businesses that are reopening, getting the word out will be an important step,” said Stahl. “During this time, more people than ever rely on our newspaper and the LancasterOnline website for fair and accurate news and information, so we are the perfect platform for businesses to use to reach a large local audience. And, with digital, we can reach beyond Lancaster County.”
The grants are intended to help locally-owned small businesses and are not available to large chain stores.
To apply for a grant, business owners should fill out a 2-page online survey, which is here. No business financial information is required.
“LNP has been a local business for over 225 years and we are committed to ensuring that Lancaster remains a vibrant place to live and work,” Stahl said. “Together, we will get our community moving again!”