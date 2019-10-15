Loaves Of Love

By Alexandra Henry | Photography by Andrew Albright
There’s no doubt about it: Lancaster has a burgeoning foodie scene, as recent articles in The New York Times, The New York Post and The Philadelphia Inquirer have suggested.
While there are many factors responsible for the city’s elevation on the national stage, among them are the people from various cultures from around the world that now call Lancaster County home.
Not only do Lancaster’s newest residents introduce new fare from their native countries, they also bring new techniques and ingredients to the local food scene.
Maria Provencher, the new pastry chef and manager of The Bakehouse on King, was born in the Dominican Republic, raised in New York City and educated at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. She cites Lancaster’s diverse culture as a key factor in her relocation here two years ago.
It’s also something she hopes to celebrate on the bakery’s menu.
“That’s part of my vision for the Bakehouse: to bring the world to the bakery,” she says.
Noting the strength of the pastry and bread program when the shop opened in December 2018, Provencher credits her predecessor, Kristen Richards, with providing a solid foundation she can build upon.
One unique staple at Bakehouse on King is its naturally leavened sourdough bread.
Naturally leavened means the process by which the bread ferments and rises occurs without the use of commercial yeast.
“The leavening agent is created by the air that the flour is sitting in, and all of the living, natural organisms in the air that we breathe,” Provencher explains.
Because naturally leavened bread has a long fermentation process, the gluten protein breaks down much more than in a bread that rises with commercial yeast. As a result of the weakened gluten protein, naturally leavened bread is much more tolerable to people with gluten sensitivities.
The sourdough bread at Bakehouse on King all originates from the starter, or mother dough. Starter doughs often last many years, as long as they’re properly cared for.
According to an old baker’s tradition, the starter dough typically has a name. Gertrude, Bakehouse on King’s sourdough starter, is around 4 years old, Provencher says.
“The older the starter, the better the taste,” she explains. “Because it absorbs the organisms around you, you’ll taste the flavor of your air, believe it or not.”
Provencher has also infused new flavors into some of Bakehouse on King’s existing favorites. She cites a new vanilla-scented challah bread as an example of the menu’s new spin on a traditional challah recipe.
Bakehouse on King’s daily offering of pastries includes popular items from its original menu, like sweet and savory scones, hand-made pop tarts and croissants. But there are also many new treats, like the Danish, a very traditional French viennoiserie breakfast pastry with fresh fruit on top of a laminated dough.
Bakehouse on King also has an expanded lunch menu that includes soup, quiche and sandwiches. Just like the pastry menu, it offers favorites from the original menu as well as a few fresh items. The lunch menu will change seasonally. All made possible by the dedicated team of bakers.
Provencher put a new spin on a customer favorite, The Market Italian. the sandwich now rests on a Cuban roll, which is freshly baked in-house.
“If I had room on the menu, I’d have called it ‘Old World Meets New World,’ ” Provencher says, citing the sandwich as an example of an update from the original menu.
The Roasted Veggie sandwich is a new, vegan lunch option that is served on sourdough bread.
“It’s roasted vegetables, served with pistou, which is basically pesto without cheese, because if we used cheese it wouldn’t be vegan,” Provencher says. With a dash of humor in a comment reflecting her origins she says, “and we add avocado...because everything is better with avocado.”
Though she says it’s tough to pick a favorite offering on the menu, one item Provencher suggests is the epi baguette, or pain d’ epi, a French baguette cut to look like leaves or flower petals.
“People are loving it, and many have never seen it before,” she says. “If you have friends over, you can put it in the middle of the table and serve it with flavored oils or dipping sauces.
“It’s a great starter, and it’s great, also, for a charcuterie board.” Since its opening The Bakehouse on King has quickly become the sweetest kept secret in Lancaster.
For more information about The Bakehouse on King, visit their website at https://bakehouseonking.com/.