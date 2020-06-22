Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Sponsored Content

LNP’s Reader’s Choice: Vote for Your Favorites in Medical

Presented by: LNP Media Group

  • 2 min to read

The following businesses are running to be Reader’s Choice Favorites in the Medical Category. Follow the link below to cast your vote!

wendell.jpg

Wendell L. Funk, MD Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center

Running to be your favorite:

  • Cosmetic Surgeon

Cast your vote!

bender.jpg

Bender Dental Group

Running to be your favorite:

  • Dental Practice

Cast your vote!

smilebuilderz.jpg

Smilebuilderz

Running to be your favorite:

  • Dental Practice

Cast your vote!

campus.jpg

Campus Eye Center

Running to be your favorite:

  • Eye Care Center
  • Opthamologist

Cast your vote!

eye assoc.jpg

Eye Associates of Lancaster

Running to be your favorite:

  • Eye Care Center

Cast your vote!

integrity.png

Integrity Hearing Solutions VIA Willow Valley

Running to be your favorite:

  • Hearing Specialist

Cast your vote!

pure sound.png

Pure Sound Hearing Aids

Running to be your favorite:

  • Hearing Specialist

Cast your vote!

landis at home.png

Landis At Home

Running to be your favorite:

  • Home Health Care Agency
  • In-Home Companion (Non-Health Care)

Cast your vote!

masonic.jpg

Masonic Village

Running to be your favorite:

  • Home Health Care Agency
  • Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist
  • Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility

Cast your vote!

hopsice.jpg

Hospice & Community Care

Running to be your favorite:

  • Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist

Cast your vote!

visiting angels.jpg

Visiting Angels

Running to be your favorite:

  • Hospice and Palliative Care Specialist
  • In-Home Companion (Non-Health Care)

Cast your vote!

connections.png

Connections at Home VIA Willow Valley

Running to be your favorite:

  • In-Home Companion (Non-Health Care)

Cast your vote!

blossom med spa.jpg

Blossom Med Spa

Running to be your favorite:

  • Medical Spa

Cast your vote!

argires.jpg

Argires Marotti

Running to be your favorite:

  • Neurologist
  • Neurosurgeon

Cast your vote!

orthopedic assoc.jpg

Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster

Running to be your favorite:

  • Orthopedic Surgical Practice
  • Sports Medicine

Cast your vote!

landis homes.jpg

Landis Homes

Running to be your favorite:

  • Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility

Cast your vote!

willow valley.jpg

Willow Valley Communities

Running to be your favorite:

  • Personal Care/Assisted Living Facility

Cast your vote!

hartz.jpg

Hartz Physical Therapy

Running to be your favorite:

  • Physical Rehab Center
  • Sports Medicine

Cast your vote!

mor smiles.jpg

Mor Smiles

Running to be your favorite:

  • Dental Practice

 Cast your vote!

family eye group.jpg

Family Eye Group

Running to be your favorite:

  • Eye Care Center
  • Laser Eye Center
  • Opthamalogist

Cast your vote!

Vote Now: LancasterOnline.com/readerschoice/vote

Presented by: LNP Media Group

Sponsored Content Guidelines

Get more information about the types of sponsored content LNP produces and the guidelines LNP follows for custom content in order to ensure disclosure and transparency.