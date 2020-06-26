LNP’s Reader’s Choice: Vote for Your Favorites in Home & Garden

The following businesses are running to be Reader’s Choice Favorites in the Home & Garden Category. Follow the link below to cast your vote!
K&A Appliance
Running to be your favorite:
- Appliance Repair
- Appliance Store
Martin Appliance
Running to be your favorite:
- Appliance Repair
- Appliance Store
George J Grove & Son, Inc
Running to be your favorite:
- Awnings
- Doors
- Exterior Remodeler
- Roofing
- Siding
- Spouting
- Window Dealer/Installer
Kreider’s Canvas
Running to be your favorite:
- Awnings
Overhead Door Company of Lancaster
Running to be your favorite:
- Awnings
- Garage Doors
Battery Warehouse
Running to be your favorite:
- Battery Supplier
Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden
Running to be your favorite:
- Birding Store
- Garden Center
- Greenhouse
- Landscaper
- Outdoor Furniture
- Water Garden Designer/Supplier
GR Mitchell
Running to be your favorite:
- Cabinetry
- Hardware Store
- Place to Buy Building Supplies/Materials
- Place to Buy Paint
Red Rose Cabinetry
Running to be your favorite:
- Cabinetry
Henry Ross & Son
Running to be your favorite:
- Countertops
Natural Stoneworks
Running to be your favorite:
- Countertops
Atkins Deck
Running to be your favorite:
- Deck Treatment
Choice Windows, Doors & More
Running to be your favorite:
- Doors
- Exterior Remodeler
- Kitchen/Bath Remodeler
- Window Dealer/Installer
Greenawalt Roofing Company
Running to be your favorite:
- Doors
- Exterior Remodeler
- Roofing
- Siding
- Spouting
- Window Dealer/Installer
Lancaster Plumbing Heating Cooling & Electrical
Running to be your favorite:
- Electrician
- Heating/Cooling Service
- Plumbing Company
Martin’s Flooring
Running to be your favorite:
- Floor Covering Store
Interiors Home
Running to be your favorite:
- Furniture Store
Esbenshade’s Garden Center
Running to be your favorite:
- Garden Center
Ken’s Gardens
Running to be your favorite:
- Garden Center
- Greenhouse
- Water Garden Designer/Supplier
Lancaster BBQ Supply
Running to be your favorite:
- Grills, Smokers & Accessories
Tomlinson Bomberger
Running to be your favorite:
- Hardscaping
- Landscaper
- Pest Control Specialists
- Tree Service
Comfort Aire Heating & Cooling Inc
Running to be your favorite:
- Heating/Cooling Service
Neffsville Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling Services
Running to be your favorite:
- Heating/Cooling Service
- Plumbing Company
Ranck Plumbing, Heating & A/C
Running to be your favorite:
- Heating/Cooling Service
- Plumbing Company
- Water Treatment Company
Rhoads Energy
Running to be your favorite:
- Heating/Cooling Service
Seth Energy
Running to be your favorite:
- Heating/Cooling Service
Maid Pro
Running to be your favorite:
- Home Cleaning Service
Keener Insulating & Supply Inc.
Running to be your favorite:
- Home Insulation Company
Yarnell Security Systems
Running to be your favorite:
- Home Security
Henrietta Heisler Interiors, Inc.
Running to be your favorite:
- Interior Design
Heritage Design Interiors
Running to be your favorite:
- Interior Designer
- Place to Buy Home Décor
- Place to Buy Window Treatments
ReBath
Running to be your favorite:
- Kitchen/Bath Remodeler
Gardner’s Mattress & More
Running to be your favorite:
- Mattress Store
Lancaster Mattress Company
Running to be your favorite:
- Mattress Store
Martin Furniture & Mattress
Running to be your favorite:
- Mattress Store
Ebersole’s Vacuum Cleaner Sales & Service
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy a Vacuum Cleaner
Musselman Lumber
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Building Supplies/Materials
Garman’s Coal & Mulch
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Firewood
- Place to Buy Mulch
Landyshade Mulch
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Mulch
Essis and Sons Carpet One Floor & Home
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Oriental Rugs
Phillips Paint & Decorating Center
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Paint
- Place to Buy Window Treatments
Fox Country Sheds
Running to be your favorite:
- Place to Buy Sheds and Outdoor Structures
The Exterior Company
Running to be your favorite:
- Roofing
- Siding
- Spouting
- Exterior Remodeler
Top of the Line Roofing
Running to be your favorite:
- Roofing
Ralph L. Wilhelm, Jr., Inc
Running to be your favorite:
- Spouting
Martin Tree Service
Running to be your favorite:
- Tree Service
Martin Water Conditioning
Running to be your favorite:
- Water Treatment Company