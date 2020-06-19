LNP’s Reader’s Choice: Vote for Your Favorites in Food & Beverage

The following businesses are running to be Reader’s Choice Favorites in the Food & Beverage Category. Cast your vote!
Hong Kong Garden
- Asian Food Restaurant
Achenbach’s
- Bakery
Oregon Dairy
- Bakery
- Family Restaurant
- Grocery Store
- Ice Cream Shop
- Place to Buy Birthday Cakes
Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods
- Bakery
- Deli
- Grocery Store
- Place to Buy Birthday Cakes
- Place to Buy Ribs
- Place to Buy Seafood
Yoder’s County Market
- Banquet Facility
- Buffet/Smorgasbord
Brewers’ Outlet
- Beer Distributor
Park City Diner & Coffee Shop
- Breakfast Spot
- Casual Dining Restaurant
- Diner
- Family Restaurant
- Seafood Restaurant
Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor
- Candies & Chocolates
- Homemade Chocolates
Owl Hill Bistro
- Casual Dining Restaurant
Hoover’s Farm Market and Greenhouses
- Farm Market
Scoops Ice Cream & Grille
- Food Truck
- Ice Cream Shop
- Place to Buy Cheesesteaks
Souvlaki Boys
- Greek Restaurant
Rolled Cold Creamery
- Ice Cream Shop
Caruso’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
- Pizza Shop
Captain Gus’s Steak Shop
- Place to Buy Cheesesteaks
Bruno’s
- Place to Buy Subs/Hoagies
Kyma Seafood Grill
- Seafood Restaurant
Johnny’s Bar and Steakhouse
- Steak House