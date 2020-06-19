Please enable JavaScript to properly view our site.

Sponsored Content

LNP’s Reader’s Choice: Vote for Your Favorites in Food & Beverage

Presented by: RCA | LNP Media Group

  • 2 min to read
rca 2020

The following businesses are running to be Reader’s Choice Favorites in the Food & Beverage Category. Cast your vote

3280689.jpg

Hong Kong Garden

Running to be your favorite:

  • Asian Food Restaurant

Cast your vote

Achenbachs.png

Achenbach’s

Running to be your favorite:

  • Bakery

Cast your vote

Oregon Dairy.jpg

Oregon Dairy

Running to be your favorite:

  • Bakery
  • Family Restaurant
  • Grocery Store
  • Ice Cream Shop
  • Place to Buy Birthday Cakes

Cast your vote

Stauffers.jpg

Stauffers of Kissel Hill Fresh Foods

Running to be your favorite:

  • Bakery
  • Deli
  • Grocery Store
  • Place to Buy Birthday Cakes
  • Place to Buy Ribs
  • Place to Buy Seafood

Cast your vote

Yoders.jpg

Yoder’s County Market

Running to be your favorite:

  • Banquet Facility
  • Buffet/Smorgasbord

Cast your vote

Brewers Outlet.png

Brewers’ Outlet

Running to be your favorite:

  • Beer Distributor

Cast your vote

Park City Diner.jpg

Park City Diner & Coffee Shop

Running to be your favorite:

  • Breakfast Spot
  • Casual Dining Restaurant
  • Diner
  • Family Restaurant
  • Seafood Restaurant

Cast your vote

Miesse.jpg

Miesse Candies & Ice Cream Parlor

Running to be your favorite:

  • Candies & Chocolates
  • Homemade Chocolates

Cast your vote

Owl Hill.jpg

Owl Hill Bistro

Running to be your favorite:

  • Casual Dining Restaurant

Cast your vote

Hoovers.jpg

Hoover’s Farm Market and Greenhouses

Running to be your favorite:

  • Farm Market

Cast your vote

Scoops.jpg

Scoops Ice Cream & Grille

Running to be your favorite:

  • Food Truck
  • Ice Cream Shop
  • Place to Buy Cheesesteaks

Cast your vote

Souvlaki Boys.jpg

Souvlaki Boys

Running to be your favorite:

  • Greek Restaurant

Cast your vote

Rolled Cold.jpg

Rolled Cold Creamery

Running to be your favorite:

  • Ice Cream Shop

Cast your vote

Carusos.jpg

Caruso’s Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

Running to be your favorite:

  • Pizza Shop

Cast your vote

Capt Gus.jpg

Captain Gus’s Steak Shop

Running to be your favorite:

  • Place to Buy Cheesesteaks

Cast your vote

Brunos.jpg

Bruno’s

Running to be your favorite:

  • Place to Buy Subs/Hoagies

Cast your vote

Kyma.jpg

Kyma Seafood Grill

Running to be your favorite:

  • Seafood Restaurant

Cast your vote

Johnny's.jpg

Johnny’s Bar and Steakhouse

Running to be your favorite:

  • Steak House

Cast your vote

Presented by: RCA | LNP Media Group

Sponsored Content Guidelines

Get more information about the types of sponsored content LNP produces and the guidelines LNP follows for custom content in order to ensure disclosure and transparency.